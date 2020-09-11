Column: Trump confirms the story

Chuck Hagel, a Nebraska Republican who served with McCain in the Senate and then became Obama’s defense secretary, told ABC News: “Let’s go back and look at Mr. Trump’s words himself, coming out of his own mouth ... what he said about John McCain and what he continued to say about McCain. How he degraded the service of Gens. (James) Mattis and (H.R.) McMaster and most recently Gen. (John) Kelly. ... He’s on the record with saying things himself over the past few years,” said Hagel. And that makes the article, including the anonymous comments, “more and more credible.”

In fact, this president is so undisciplined that he keeps reinforcing Hagel’s point, adding fuel to the flames that are licking at his own campaign. The Pentagon’s top brass, he told a press conference, “want to do nothing but fight wars so all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy.”

Really? The generals want to send young soldiers to die in the name of corporate profit? This is a classic case of projection, because that’s what Trump would do if he was a general — or an arms maker.