COLUMN: Traditionalists vs. resisters

This clash has been brewing for some time, but it came to a head when the Times ran an op-ed piece by Sen. Tom Cotton: an inflammatory screed calling for military repression of the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman. The paper initially defended its decision, but backed down in the face of ferocious criticism. James Bennet, chief of the editorial page, even resigned.

The Resisters won that round, but the Traditionalists remain deeply troubled. Cotton is a major political figure who reflects the views of the president, and will probably run himself in four years. They point to Bennet’s defense of his decision before his resignation: “It would undermine the integrity and independence of The New York Times if we only published views that editors like me agreed with, and it would betray what I think of as our fundamental purpose: not to tell you what to think, but to help you think for yourself.”

The Resisters argued that Cotton’s piece contained numerous inaccuracies. They also argued it was hurtful and even dangerous to black reporters, especially those covering the protests. “It’s a unique balancing act,” wrote LZ Granderson, a columnist for the Los Angeles Times, “juggling your humanity with your profession against the backdrop of being under relentless attack in today’s toxic political environment.”