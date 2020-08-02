COLUMN: Toughness and sacrifice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pandemic has made life difficult for people all over the world, and Americans are no exception. The health issues are obvious. We have had at least 4.5 million coronavirus cases and 150,000 deaths just since the first of the year. If the people who have spent careers studying pandemics are believed — and they should be — things are going to get worse.

Beyond health, there are economic problems. Millions of Americans have been laid off and businesses everywhere are closing up. Even with an enormous government program to help both the unemployed and the failing businesses, we are in a downward slide.

Then there are the social aspects of this. Bars and restaurants are closed or extremely limited in what they can offer. Theme parks are mostly closed, movie theaters are locked up, sports events have been pared way back, and all sorts of fairs and festivals have been canceled. It’s hard to find anything to do right now without jeopardizing your safety, those you know and love, or even strangers. Life just isn’t much fun. Has this ever happened before? Well, yes.