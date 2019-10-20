Let’s say you disagree with me (easy enough?). To make a hypothetical relevant to a societal issue, let’s say I’m gay and you are a fundamentalist Christian who believes my “lifestyle” is an abomination. Yet, you say: “I can tolerate you.”
Imagine the same scenario, only this time you tell me: “I accept you.”
Is there a difference?
Both are agreements to co-exist, but tolerance is only the willingness to allow for (to put up with) opinions or behaviors that one does not agree with. Whereas, acceptance furthers that agreement by welcoming differing opinions and behaviors without continuing judgment.
Many times I have used “tolerance” to describe what would be, in my view, a better society. I even had a bumper sticker on my Ford Pinto in college that said “Tolerance” with a peace symbol inside the “o.”
My aim was true, but what I meant was to become an “accepting” society.
Brynn Tannehill, the director of advocacy for SPARTA (a military organization that advocates for equality for trans service members) writes: “The LGBT community often talks of building a tolerant society, but it is by no means enough. There is a world of difference between tolerance and acceptance. Living someplace that is merely tolerant without acceptance is like an existence within a sensory deprivation chamber. It won’t directly kill you, but it exacts a toll.
“Living in a tolerant, but not accepting, workplace means walking on eggshells, talking around your history and being surrounded by people who keep conversations and relationships strictly professional. No one has a mean word to say, but then again, no one has a word to say.”
“Tolerance” is a well-meaning but often misguided directive. To “accept” someone’s differences, on the other hand, is a platform upon which we learn from each other and expand our collective consciousness.
Is it possible to become an accepting society rather than a merely tolerant one? In recent years it’s become more difficult to tolerate, let alone accept, many of our differences.
A paradox is always present. Should we accept a status quo that tolerates those who resent racial or sexual differences but are publicly only suppressing their disapproval? Should we tolerate people who are racist or sexist?
Those examples illustrate how the value of tolerance may not serve as a solution to intolerance, but only exists as a political strategy that forces intolerance behind closed doors.
When we tolerate someone or someone’s beliefs, we are only allowing them to exist within our suppressed disagreement. Which is discomforting to say the least. Yet, we cannot realistically expect everyone to accept all the actions or beliefs of others.
How do we move from tolerance to acceptance on any meaningful scale?
My conclusion, at least for now, is this: It can happen when we realize that acceptance is an understanding of a universal truth — differences are inevitable, but they are only descriptions.
We bridge oppositional beliefs when our experience of those differences becomes personal; when our objections waive judgment and serve only to reveal ourselves.
