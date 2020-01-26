COLUMN: Tolerance a double standard

It has been difficult for many to reconcile the lack of tolerance shown by those who most strongly espouse tolerance. It is amazing to watch the charges hurled at anyone who dares even mention an idea not canonized by the progressive faithful.
If you notice race, you are a racist. If you don’t notice race, you are a racist. If you say women are victims, you are a sexist. If you say that women are not victims, you are a misogynist.
There is a very narrow walk that must be followed. The slightest deviation from this path is grounds for repercussions. Deviants are labelled with pejoratives, and more and more frequently, with demands that the offenders lose their jobs.
It is not an exercise of the righteous, although many of its practitioners lay claim to an exclusive morality reserved only for the purest in thought.
When reality and correctness are incompatible — and they often are — it becomes a sin to refer back to reality. Watch the Democrat presidential debates and note how the candidates go solemnly silent and compliant when they are challenged with orthodoxy. They know the given proposal is going to hurt them when the tire touches the road, but they are scared spitless to even appear marginally incorrect.
Their fear is justified. However, somewhere down the line, they will need the votes of others not found in their sanctified base, and it will be interesting to see them walk the tightrope.
This intolerance by the tolerant has become a special problem for honest researchers in the social sciences. They may know things they will never express in “polite” company. They might have research findings that will never see the light of day. They may be well aware of how terms and definitions can be changed and modified so that results will fit into accepted orthodoxy.
They know if they mention the word “victim” or “hate,” half the words in the language can no longer be used without extremely focused forethought.
Researchers also know that certain ideas and trends will greatly increase the probability of grant money and research acceptance into the better journals.
Professors are well aware anointed students will not tolerate deviation. Talk about Marx’s theory of social class and a student will label you a communist. Review a feminist theory not currently approved by the righteous, and you will magically be transformed into a misogynist. Mention Hitler in a lecture, and you become a racist.
Elementary school teachers, who do not have tenure, can be removed from their jobs for even the slightest deviation when accused by the righteously pure.
If you are an executive and say the wrong thing (even if you never did a wrong thing), you will be in danger of losing your job. It will simply be easier for your company to fire you than to defend you.
Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.