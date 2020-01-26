COLUMN: Tolerance a double standard

It has been difficult for many to reconcile the lack of tolerance shown by those who most strongly espouse tolerance. It is amazing to watch the charges hurled at anyone who dares even mention an idea not canonized by the progressive faithful.

If you notice race, you are a racist. If you don’t notice race, you are a racist. If you say women are victims, you are a sexist. If you say that women are not victims, you are a misogynist.

There is a very narrow walk that must be followed. The slightest deviation from this path is grounds for repercussions. Deviants are labelled with pejoratives, and more and more frequently, with demands that the offenders lose their jobs.

It is not an exercise of the righteous, although many of its practitioners lay claim to an exclusive morality reserved only for the purest in thought.

When reality and correctness are incompatible — and they often are — it becomes a sin to refer back to reality. Watch the Democrat presidential debates and note how the candidates go solemnly silent and compliant when they are challenged with orthodoxy. They know the given proposal is going to hurt them when the tire touches the road, but they are scared spitless to even appear marginally incorrect.