A very tall oak tree yielded one acorn to fall to the earth. It brushed my sleeve as it tumbled to the ground, coming to rest on the turf made greener and moister by the previous night’s rain. I paid it no heed.
Nor had I attached significance to a pair of monarch butterflies as they emerged from the shade into the sunlight, their flight distinguished by the fact that they seem to be juggled by invisible hands. The sailed up, then down, then sideways, but steadily advanced across the fairway from west to east. They too I paid no heed.
It was not until myself and my playing partners reached the last hole when collectively we noticed how long our shadows had become as the setting sun cast them across the green. Then I paid heed.
It was Oliver Wendall Holmes, the esteemed jurist, who, upon celebrating his 90th birthday, quoted an ancient Latin poet. “Death,” the poet wrote, “Tugged at my ear and said, live, for I am coming.”
Isn’t it strange when you are ten years old, one week takes one year to pass; and when you transcend 50, two years pass in a week? If you are older, you will understand when I say, “Yesterday was the first of April and now fall looms upon us tomorrow.” Good golly, Molly, it is half past August and much more of the summer has been spent than remains.
What to do? Remember when you were kids, and you were arguing between your brothers and sisters and it finally reached your parents’ boiling point? They would say, “You two, three, go outside and play.”
That is what America needs to do right now, go outside and play. And, by the way, as you go out the door turn off the damn TV. Specifically, cable news, whether Fox, CNN, MSNBC, et al. Just for three weeks. Maybe when we come back, we will realize how collectively cable news coverage is helping divide the nation.
I have a new rule: “BREAKING NEWS” is not the same story being run hour after hour. I figure after five or six hours; it isn’t BREAKING NEWS anymore. Unless the major networks are cutting into their commercial airtime, whatever the news is, I can read it in the paper tomorrow.
Here is another advantage of a newspaper: You don’t have a panel of five people screaming at each other trying to tell you what you just saw, and whether what you just saw impacts the theory of creation or only alters history back to Roman times.
What you do when you get outside is everything you and your family didn’t get done that you wanted, or one more time the activity you most enjoyed and will miss the most when the snow flies. Clean up the RV and go camping, finish painting the deck, call the neighbors, fire up the grill, get out the lawn chairs and watch the sky turn to night.
Go to a movie and walk out knowing you’re not going to have to hope the car’s heater fires up before the time you get home.
Sen. Michael Bennett, D-Colo., running for president, may have spoken for all of us when he tweeted, “I promise you won’t have to think about me for two weeks at a time. I’ll do my job watching out for North Korea and ending this trade war. So you can go raise your kids and live your lives.”
Death didn’t say, “Endure.” Death said, “Live.” Live means work, yes; but also, enjoyment of life’s gifts.
So let the acorns fall, the butterflies fly and the leaves turn, but remember why God gave us August. It is a time to reflect, regain perspective, find some fun and balance in our lives. Now, take the last three weeks of summer and relax with your friends. You don’t want to let the good Lord down.
