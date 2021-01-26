COLUMN: Time to end "the Big Lie"

“When Trump leaves office, my party faces a choice: We can dedicate ourselves to defending the Constitution and perpetuating our best American institutions and traditions, or we can be a party of conspiracy theories, cable-news fantasies and the ruin that comes with them,” Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican, wrote in The Atlantic. “The GOP must reject conspiracy theories or be consumed by them. Now is the time to decide what this party is about.”

It won’t be easy to dispel the “fantasies” Sasse describes. Trump, the Lord of the Lies, has been trashing the truth since he entered political life by questioning Barack Obama’s qualifications to be president. Since taking office, he has waged a scorched-earth assault on any person or profession who might contradict his warped view of the world. He embraced the corrupt concept of “alternative facts” advanced by strategist Kellyanne Conway, as well as the addled adage promoted by his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani: “Truth is not truth.” The Washington Post reports that he’s made more than 30,000 “false or misleading” statements during his tenure.