COLUMN: Time for Trump to go

Several cabinet officers and other senior officials have resigned in protest, including former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. He left his post as special envoy to Northern Ireland, saying on CNBC, “I can’t do it. I can’t stay.”

Rep. Nancy Mace, a first-term Republican from South Carolina, worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign, but said she had a “change of heart” and turned against him “after seeing the lies that were being told to the American people” about election fraud. Then came the Capitol catastrophe, and Mace said, “Everything that he’s worked for, all of that — his entire legacy — was wiped out.”

It’s not just Trump who’s paying a well-deserved price for his perfidy. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, who thought he was being so damn clever by leading the congressional charge against the election results, was denounced for having “blood on his hands” by the biggest newspaper in his home state, and a leading publisher canceled a fat book deal he had recently negotiated.

Major corporations have ended or suspended campaign contributions to Republicans who challenged the legitimacy of the election results. Social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook have banned Trump. And there are more humiliations to come, including financial troubles and legal hassles as soon as he leaves office.

Enough is enough. Donald J. Trump, will you please go now.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

