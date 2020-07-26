COLUMN: Those who want COVID vaccine deserve first shot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Will there be a vaccine against coronavirus? Eventually, we pray. But in this age of unreason, undue attention is already being paid to those who may refuse protection against this often-fatal disease.

We hear paranoid talk of shadowy government figures coming to your home to “force-vax you.” Never mind that. When a credible vaccine finally comes out, the crush for it will be immense. The anti-vaxxers could helpfully shorten the lines by getting out of the way of those who want it.

Hostility against vaccinations fits no neat political category. Vaccine hesitancy, the polite term, has grown on the left and the right and on whatever planet Rand Paul lives on. Some reflexively reject anything anyone in the government wants them to do. What these groups tend to have in common is a childlike acceptance of quackery infecting the internet.

The one valid concern is that the vaccine would be phony. President Donald Trump does need something to balance the impression of his total incompetence managing this pandemic. A magic shot to make it all go away would be his great hope for reversing a collapse in public support.