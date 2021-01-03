COLUMN: This time the cliche is correct

It can be difficult to avoid cliches when writing about the first of the year. New Year’s resolutions are done to death, and we all know that we never keep them. Even saying that 2020 was a tough year has become cliche. We know it. We all went through it. And I am as guilty as anyone of participating in a new cliche by saying that “the best is yet to come” in order to bolster confidence about 2021.

Let’s face it. The Buddha was correct, pain is inevitable in life. And we find enlightenment only by learning to accept that gracefully. Freedom from suffering comes from correcting our perspective and our intentions.

From a biblical perspective: “Suffering equips us to comfort others” (2 Corinthians 1:3-5)

That’s always been the way of it. In fact, for some people 2020 was a good year. I mean if you manufacture hospital masks it sure was. I’ll bet Purell stock went up. And that was not an attempt at dark humor; it is true. Within every situation there is an opportunity. No one would wish a pandemic and the consequence of death to benefit financially, but the lesson is not delivered by the deadly COVID-19 but from the fact that life, the universe, God’s plan, or however you describe this experience, is unpredictable. Our task is to adjust, adapt, administer and advance.