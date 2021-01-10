COLUMN: This should be obvious: It’s not 2009

Dr. Rob Mixsell of Genesis Health System talks about being first in Davenport to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

While 2021 is not 2009, it’s easy to see how some Americans — and, in fact, many farmers and ranchers — might get confused.

After all, a quick look around Washington, D.C., late this Jan. 20 will reveal several similarities to the same day 12 years earlier: Joe Biden is in the White House, Nancy Pelosi reigns as speaker of the U.S. House, the Democrats run the Senate, and Tom Vilsack awaits confirmation to run the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Other ag similarities ended 11 days earlier when three of the four principle writers of several past farm bills departed Congress. Two, Democrat Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Republican Mike Conaway of Texas, have been on the House Ag Committee all or most of this century and, since 2015, each has served as its chair.

The third departing member, Sen. Pat Roberts from Kansas, is the only person to ever chair both the Senate and House Ag committees.

Between the three — Roberts and Conaway retired; Peterson was retired by the voters — Congress lost a collective 85 years of farm bill-writing experience and farm policy memory.