COLUMN: 'They, are coming, and 'they' are us

Ten or so years ago a friend asked if I would help him move a gun safe from his garage to his basement. I agreed not knowing what I was in for.

I had heard of gun safes; I just hadn’t ever seen one. My father’s “safe” was a corner living room closet where a Marlin 12-gauge shotgun and a Remington .22-caliber pump rifle casually stood picket.

I had a similar gun safe, the sock drawer of a bedroom dresser where my great Uncle Ches’s chrome-plated .38 caliber pistol laid, rarely seen and never fired, for more than 30 years. (I gave it away in 2018.)

When I arrived at my friend’s house, I met the 900 lb., steel-and-concrete gorilla that he wanted to move. It was big enough to hold my Dad’s guns, Uncle Ches’s .38, and what I guessed to be most of the guns of the battleship USS Missouri.

After we moved it, I asked him why he owned so many guns; more, I said, than he could ever use at any given time.

“Well,” he said looking me in the eye, “they’re for when ‘they’ come.”

He never said who “they” were, but he was serious and I took him seriously. He was then, and remains, a great friend — whether I think there is a “they” or not.