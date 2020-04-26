COLUMN: These are ‘strangest’ of days

‘Strange days, indeed” sang John Lennon in what would be his last musical statement in 1980.
We’ve circled the sun 40 times since, and these are, indeed, the strangest days we’ve known. Even as a boy during Vietnam, my life as a suburban, Midwestern kid was not altered in any way I can think of. We still played in parks, had sleepovers, and went to the store without risk. A war with great risk to brave soldiers seemed waged on television and only entered my sheltered reality on the evening news.
It’s a different sheltered reality today, isn’t it? But we cannot compare our present sacrifices with the trials of Vietnam, Iraq/Afghanistan, or World War II. In fact, a mistake is made when we use the analogy to war to define COVID-19. War has two sides; each is the enemy to the other. A virus has no enemy; it exists without an agenda; it simply replicates in order to continue.
We may view this nearly invisible, yet sinister, microbe as our enemy, but in doing so we lose sight of its advantage: That it doesn’t care.
COVID-19 has no axe to grind, no destiny to fulfill; it has no purpose. It will not know when it is defeated. Or care. And so, with such a dispassionate enemy, who is at war?
If there is a war, it is a war within our own society and COVID-19 has revealed our vulnerability. It revealed the inadequacies in our system of health care. Not the health care workers, mind you, but universal access to care that a country needs to survive.
COVID-19 revealed poor governance. How can the strongest nation on earth be without a game plan to activate testing and containment? We’ve known about coronaviruses for over 50 years, our government was first briefed on this contagion last November. How did we allow arrogance to dictate policy? Or lack of policy.
Fevered nationalism led to deadly roadblocks in science and our protection. The belief that greatness is achieved simply because we are Americans, just caught us with our pants down.
I’m as proud as anyone of the best stories of American heritage. I am proud of the accomplishments of human beings living under a charter of freedom and representative democracy. I am dumbfounded, however, that we allowed forces of nationalism to lay waste to the momentum of progress forged from education and science.
COVID-19 has revealed dysfunctions that we should have already attended to. How can we not have a health care system that provides for everyone, as fully as possible, without regard to income or identity?
How can we uphold our democracy if citizens and elected officials do not understand the parameters of freedom? Michigan militia claiming their freedom is compromised because they aren’t free to compromise the freedom of others.
Yeah, that makes my brain hurt, too.
We will endure; this will end. My hope is that lessons are learned that alter our course and move us toward a more cooperative, educated, and health protected society. For all.
Strange days, indeed.
Gary Kroeger is a local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.