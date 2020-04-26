COLUMN: These are ‘strangest’ of days

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

‘Strange days, indeed” sang John Lennon in what would be his last musical statement in 1980.

We’ve circled the sun 40 times since, and these are, indeed, the strangest days we’ve known. Even as a boy during Vietnam, my life as a suburban, Midwestern kid was not altered in any way I can think of. We still played in parks, had sleepovers, and went to the store without risk. A war with great risk to brave soldiers seemed waged on television and only entered my sheltered reality on the evening news.

It’s a different sheltered reality today, isn’t it? But we cannot compare our present sacrifices with the trials of Vietnam, Iraq/Afghanistan, or World War II. In fact, a mistake is made when we use the analogy to war to define COVID-19. War has two sides; each is the enemy to the other. A virus has no enemy; it exists without an agenda; it simply replicates in order to continue.

We may view this nearly invisible, yet sinister, microbe as our enemy, but in doing so we lose sight of its advantage: That it doesn’t care.

COVID-19 has no axe to grind, no destiny to fulfill; it has no purpose. It will not know when it is defeated. Or care. And so, with such a dispassionate enemy, who is at war?