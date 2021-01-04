Column: The year we cultivated our gardens

Very soon, a year of a deadly pandemic, social isolation, job loss and political chaos will come to an end. The coronavirus will continue its rampage but seems destined to hit a wall around late spring. Life will return to normal, we are told.

But do we want to return to normal as normal was? For many, the slowdown had a sweet side. All that discarding -- of unused clothing, papers and appliances -- had a cleansing effect. The best decluttering, however, didn't involve the removal of things but of activities, driving the clutter out of the hours and minutes of our days.

Many stressed and overscheduled Americans suddenly experienced the luxury of free time. Minutes not spent driving to and fro could be allocated to doing laundry in a relaxed way, not as the No. 5 multitask on a Saturday afternoon. Time not spent going away on weekends was used for cooking, woodworking, streaming movies, even reading.

Perhaps the most therapeutic use of this found time was for plant cultivation. Gardening met several pandemic needs. Pulling weeds and lifting heavy soil provided real exercise in an outside protected space, masks usually not required.