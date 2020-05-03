COLUMN: The world according to Trump

Ignorance is often bliss and possibly incurable, according to the Dunning-Kruger Effect.
In the Journal of Personal and Social Psychology in 1999, Cornell University professors David Dunning and Justin Kruger wrote, “Unskilled and Unaware of it: How difficulties in recognizing one’s own incompetence lead to inflated self-assessments.”
After testing participants on logic, grammar and humor (curiosity, experience and IQ were components), people in the bottom quartile perceived their expertise as far above average. Those in the 12th percentile believed they were in the 62nd.
Fast forward to March. After touring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, President Donald Trump proclaimed, “I like this stuff. I really get it. … Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability.”
Yet his advocacy of Quackerism belies any scientific aptitude.
After a coronavirus briefing last month, “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” Not Doctor Trump mused, citing just mentioned isopropyl alcohol.
Logic aside, he added, “Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”
He rebuked a reporter who questioned him.
After horrified doctors and Lysol issued warnings and poison control hotlines lit up — “Can’t imagine why,” Trump said — he claimed it was sarcasm (humor), a belabored fallback position.
The Guardian reported Trump had been lobbied by Mark Grenon, “archbishop” of Genesis II, a Florida “church” pitching MMS (miracle mineral solution) with chlorine dioxide, a bleach used in industrial processes as a “miracle cure” for “99%” of all illnesses including cancer, malaria, HIV/AIDS and autism.
Trump had promoted anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine despite no studies showing it was a coronavirus antidote. “What do you have to lose? I hope they use it.”
A Phoenix couple did. The husband died.
Last month, a National Institutes of Health study of veterans found that patients who took hydroxychloroquine had a 27.8% death rate, compared with 11.4% for those who didn’t.
So Trump fired Dr. Rick Bright, who headed efforts to develop a real COVID-19 vaccine.
(National Weather Service employees in Birmingham previously were reprimanded for assuring Alabama residents Hurricane Dorian wouldn’t threaten them after Trump used a Sharpie to extend its path on a map.)
Trump falsely claimed windmills and “environmentally friendly” light bulbs cause cancer. “The idiots who came up with (the latter) don’t care,” he tweeted.
His administration hasn’t filled nearly half of federal scientific leadership positions. He has suppressed scientific studies pertaining to climate change (“a Chinese hoax”) and disbanded science advisory committees.
As for the Dunning-Kruger Effect grammar test, Trump’s spelling includes “Shoebiz,” “hamberders,” “leightweight,” “Rupublicans,” “Infair,” “covefefe” and first lady “Melanie.”
Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.
