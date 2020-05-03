COLUMN: The world according to Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ignorance is often bliss and possibly incurable, according to the Dunning-Kruger Effect.

In the Journal of Personal and Social Psychology in 1999, Cornell University professors David Dunning and Justin Kruger wrote, “Unskilled and Unaware of it: How difficulties in recognizing one’s own incompetence lead to inflated self-assessments.”

After testing participants on logic, grammar and humor (curiosity, experience and IQ were components), people in the bottom quartile perceived their expertise as far above average. Those in the 12th percentile believed they were in the 62nd.

Fast forward to March. After touring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, President Donald Trump proclaimed, “I like this stuff. I really get it. … Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability.”

Yet his advocacy of Quackerism belies any scientific aptitude.

After a coronavirus briefing last month, “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” Not Doctor Trump mused, citing just mentioned isopropyl alcohol.