My father and grandfather were ranchers, but for most of my childhood we lived in town in a house my father built across the street from the only school within 50 miles. The town had about 120 people and was 30 miles on a dirt road from the nearest highway. It was a hundred miles and across a mountain range from the nearest hospital.
There were no telephones and no TV reception.
To say it was isolated would be an understatement.
I never felt isolated, nor did the other children growing up in this completely unrestrained environment. Except for common decency, we were free to do almost anything we wished.
I suppose by today’s standards most of the people living there would be considered poor, but no one ever felt that way, nor do I have any memory of anyone being referred to as poor.
There were some unspoken rules. My grandmother was critical of people who drank alcohol before noon, and incensed over reports of a man who ate his dinner before his children were allowed to eat.
At Thanksgiving, my father would send me down the street to a house that was always closed up. My mission was to knock on the back door, and then to escort the older woman who lived there to our house for dinner. She was always very neat and clean, and she smiled at me. I didn’t understand at the time why her house was so dark and why I could see, glancing through the open door, stacks of paper and other material so dense there was only a narrow pathway from one room to the next.
My parents never told me why they asked this woman to Thanksgiving dinner, and I never asked. Things to a child are what they are. I don’t remember ever asking why it snowed, or why the man down the street would fall down in the street late at night coming home from the town bar.
I never asked about the man who lived with his mother. I remember him as a man, but also knew somehow that he was more of a child than the other men I knew. When there was an odd job to be done, he was asked to do it, and he was paid. He was simply another fixture in our lives.
My father had a friend who traveled between ranches and worked for several weeks for food and board and then went to the next place. My father considered him a friend and an equal. On a cold winter day, his horse returned without him. My father mourned when he was found dead, frozen, and sitting in a gulley out of the wind.
I never questioned as a child how isolated people cared for each other. I never questioned a system that allowed people to survive with so little, but with so much dignity.
I was a child, and that is just the way the world was.
