COLUMN: The virus: US media cries wolf yet again

In a media that reports a winter storm in the North Atlantic as a “bomb cyclone,” and where six inches of snow in Chicago or New York is the end of the world, how are we to recognize a true emergency?
When headlines shout that Bob rips Jones, and Jones slams Smith, and two millimeters of ocean rise will destroy Miami, and all the polar bears are going to die along with millions of people in Lower Slobovia, what are we to do when told the latest reported threat is a true cataclysm?
One gets the impression the media no longer remembers if they are writing headlines or just creating click-bait. This is especially true when what passes as “news” is surrounded by advertisements which are given more space, urgency, and visual appeal than the so-called news.
The “news” itself is abbreviated into simple sentences, which try to create meaning not through substance but through the use of emotionally laden adjectives. This is interspersed with tweets from people who appear to be important evidently because they tweet.
The results were demonstrated by an older man I know, who has no apparent interest in politics but watches CNN. Donald Trump, he said, should have been impeached because he was guilty of a crime. What crime? He had no idea, but there WAS a crime and Trump was guilty of it.
Even this man doesn’t totally buy into what he is told. Contrary to what he hears every day, he doesn’t believe that everything dark and evil in the world results from racism and global warming.
So along comes the coronavirus.
The media is in a quandary. Should this be reported as an end-of-the-world, my-gawd-we-are-all-going-to-die type of story? Or is it something that should concern us enough to take serious but measured action? Or should it be seen as no big deal? And who is going to believe them no matter what they say?
Is the outbreak just a new version of the flu, or should we all be breaking out the hazard suits and isolating ourselves in a bomb shelter?
Is someone stocking up at the local Walmart a wise, prudent person, or a flat-earther ruining the economy and the Ides of March for the rest of us?
At this point, no matter how it is presented in the media, why should we believe it?
The problem, however, goes beyond this.
Surveys have shown that the national media has reported anything and everything about Trump negatively 90 percent of the time. They have also attempted to demonize any media that failed to do so, but this is in a country in which roughly half of the citizens voted for Trump.
If there is a true emergency, why should the people of the nation rally around the president? Half of the people will believe nothing he says. Some will even create conspiracy theories. On the other hand, about half of the nation would not believe the media even if they correctly reported the president was dangerously mishandling the emergency.
Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.