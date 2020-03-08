COLUMN: The virus: US media cries wolf yet again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

So along comes the coronavirus.

The media is in a quandary. Should this be reported as an end-of-the-world, my-gawd-we-are-all-going-to-die type of story? Or is it something that should concern us enough to take serious but measured action? Or should it be seen as no big deal? And who is going to believe them no matter what they say?

Is the outbreak just a new version of the flu, or should we all be breaking out the hazard suits and isolating ourselves in a bomb shelter?

Is someone stocking up at the local Walmart a wise, prudent person, or a flat-earther ruining the economy and the Ides of March for the rest of us?

At this point, no matter how it is presented in the media, why should we believe it?

The problem, however, goes beyond this.

Surveys have shown that the national media has reported anything and everything about Trump negatively 90 percent of the time. They have also attempted to demonize any media that failed to do so, but this is in a country in which roughly half of the citizens voted for Trump.

If there is a true emergency, why should the people of the nation rally around the president? Half of the people will believe nothing he says. Some will even create conspiracy theories. On the other hand, about half of the nation would not believe the media even if they correctly reported the president was dangerously mishandling the emergency.

Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.

