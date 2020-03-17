COLUMN: The virus, the media and the economy

Last Friday CBS reported on the number of people infected, but waited until the last sentence to say this: “The vast majority of cases are mild, and almost half of those infected have recovered.”

A banner headline in red on The Drudge Report said, “150 million Americans could get infected.” This while medical “experts” tell us how to avoid infection with regular hand washing, avoiding people who appear sick, not gathering with large crowds, etc.

Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders aren’t helping to lower anxiety. Biden delivered a speech last week in Delaware with fewer than his usual rhetorical stumbles. As The Hill reports, Biden proposed “making testing free and widely available” and establishing “10 mobile sites and drive-thru facilities per state, in addition to greater transparency from the White House.” Sanders, on the other hand, “has used the outbreak as an opportunity to push his progressive agenda, specifically his ‘Medicare for All’ proposal.” Sanders says his plan would ensure free vaccines and treatment to those infected. The Trump administration has outlined similar actions.