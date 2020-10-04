COLUMN: The uncertain road ahead

The first of three presidential debates has been completed.

While there seems to be a consensus that former Vice President Joe Biden prevailed, early polls reflect that actually there was not that much shift in support for either candidate. For example, a CBS survey taken the night of the debate, after the arguing and interrupting had been completed, revealed that Biden prevailed over the president by a 48-41 margin. But this was exactly where the country stood before Tuesday night’s clash took place. In other words, both sides thought their guy won. Left out of the discussion was the fact that in this highly partisan year, 11% remain undecided.

There is no point here in rehashing the highlights or lowlights of the debate. A better question is what this means as we go forward into the final month of the campaign. Does it reflect with any certainty who will prevail on the first Tuesday of November?

The short answer is that it is utterly unpredictable.