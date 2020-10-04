COLUMN: The uncertain road ahead

The first of three presidential debates has been completed.
While there seems to be a consensus that former Vice President Joe Biden prevailed, early polls reflect that actually there was not that much shift in support for either candidate. For example, a CBS survey taken the night of the debate, after the arguing and interrupting had been completed, revealed that Biden prevailed over the president by a 48-41 margin. But this was exactly where the country stood before Tuesday night’s clash took place. In other words, both sides thought their guy won. Left out of the discussion was the fact that in this highly partisan year, 11% remain undecided.
There is no point here in rehashing the highlights or lowlights of the debate. A better question is what this means as we go forward into the final month of the campaign. Does it reflect with any certainty who will prevail on the first Tuesday of November?
The short answer is that it is utterly unpredictable.
But history might suggest factors to watch for and see if they develop here. For example, in the off-year elections of 1962 the Kennedy Administration was facing the almost inevitable fate of a new administration, which was to suffer significant losses in both the House and the Senate. But then the president returned to Washington suddenly and unexpectedly from a campaign stop in Chicago, claiming the sudden onset of a cold. It was not a cold that sent him back, but the discovery of the Soviet Union’s construction of nuclear missile launch sites in Cuba.
In historical lore that confrontation between the two superpowers is now known as the Thirteen Days in October. Kennedy imposed a naval blockade around the island. Soviet ships drew close and then withdrew. Dean Rusk, then secretary of state said, “We were eyeball to eyeball and I think they just blinked.” Soviet Leader Nikita Khrushchev agreed to halt construction in exchange for the dismantling of some aged Jupiter missiles in Turkey, and nuclear war was averted. Faced with a foreign threat to the homeland, the public swung behind the president. In November, his party gained seats. No one at the start of October could have predicted this election outcome.
In 1980, after relatively poor performances in the debates by President Jimmy Carter and a stronger-than-forecasted showing by challenger Ronald Reagan, the country entered the final week of the campaign for president equally divided. Then, almost as if a collective national decision had been made, the race broke overwhelming for the Republican challenger. By the end of the week, Carter knew the contest was lost and was heard to lament the day of the election, “I tried as hard as I could.” That night the incumbent president conceded, even before the polls had closed in the western half of the United States
Other examples abound, including the late surge in 1994 of the Republicans in House races, led by Newt Gingrich’s call for a Contract With America. In the last 10 days before the election, the tide turned so suddenly that the financial wing of the House Democrats, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, withdrew funding from all challengers and allocated their entire financial support trying to save incumbents. It was to no avail, and the GOP gained control of the House of Representatives for the first time in decades.
While Joe Biden appears to be leading nationally by a comfortable margin, the race in the so-called battleground states is still extremely competitive. Absent a late break of the body politic to one candidate or the other, the contest on election night might be what the pundits love to say is “too close to call.”
Neither party should commence to celebrate their expected victory or undertake to drown their sorrows. Each should remember the last lines of the late country singer Kenny Rogers’ song “The Gambler.” “Don’t count your money while you’re sitting at the table, there’ll be time enough for countin’ when the dealing’s done.”
October is like the rest of 2020; it will be a very long month of uncertainty.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.
