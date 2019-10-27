When it comes to Trump, impeachment and constant bickering, the foundational question remains mysteriously unaddressed.
The media that is making some extra cash ginning up the fight and throwing gasoline on the fire never seriously addresses it.
Washington’s insiders, or dwellers of the “swamp,” never honestly face the question.
The question is elementary. Why was Trump elected?
Ah, the Russians did it. I have never figured out if this gambit was simply a political ploy or a result of delusional thinking.
The establishment appears to be willing to propose almost anything to avoid facing this question.
People did not vote for Trump. They voted for what Trump represented.
One would think this would be one of the easiest ideas imaginable for a competent politician.
Trump was elected because people are fed up with an overly bureaucratic, wasteful, arrogant, and corrupt government. There really is a “swamp,” and yes, people really do want it drained. The current power players appear to be incapable of making this change.
Instead of facing this, we are told half of Americans are simply stupid and driven by the desire to have a fascist strongman telling them what they should do and believe. This is the expected reaction from an isolated power accustomed to never being seriously challenged.
Remove the Democrat Party loyalists and rabid socialists who wouldn’t vote for a Republican candidate to avoid the end of the world, and we had a majority of Americans willing to vote for an incredibly bad candidate primarily because he was an outsider who actually acknowledged that a swamp was a swamp and its leaders were not bringing in the Second Coming.
The latest Gallup poll shows that when asked what the top US problem is, the highest response is the government. The percent of Americans citing the government as the top problem is six times larger than those naming race, and eight times larger than concerns over the environment.
Yet, the swamp’s reaction has been to destroy the outsider by any means possible while running candidates who have doubled down on the swamp water, each messianically promising to use this despised government to save the masses from things that don’t interest them.
How, they keep asking, could the American people turn over the power of government to a buffoon like Trump? The only answer compatible with the elites’ ideology is to assume average people are stupid and gullible, and must be saved by the paternal elites from their great error
The swamp is driven by power, greed, revenge, and an unthinking adherence to a failed ideology. This is the reason the elites refuse to honestly look at the fundamental question.
Instead of addressing the basic question, their response has been to double down on the ideology (socialism can’t be that bad), and swim even deeper into the political slime the voters so detest.
All of which will create the next election between a terrible candidate and one even worse.
