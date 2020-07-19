COLUMN: The true meaning of 'hate'

Things change so rapidly that most of us can’t keep up.
The meaning of words can change almost overnight, and it is not pleasant if you use them incorrectly. One such word I find interesting is “hate,” and its many permutations, like “hateful.”
Evidently, “hate” is very bad. So bad, in fact, that certain crimes become even more heinous if they are defined as a “hate crime.”
Motivation is, of course, important in all crimes, but “hate” as a motivation really ups the cost if convicted.
The original word was bad enough, but now “hate” is very, very bad.
I assume then that “hating” Donald Trump is bad. A person who hates Trump, by definition, is a “hater,” which, if we have not already forgotten, is very bad. However, it appears that “hating” Trump is justifiable.
What proper-thinking person would not “hate” Trump?
So, it is OK to hate a president you don’t like. Evidently, hating Trump is not “hatred.” Could a person, for example, hate Obama without being “hateful?”
I’m sure there is someone at CNN who can make sense of all this.
It is all somewhat confusing. Evidently, Trump is so bad that hating him is simply rational and not “hateful.” Besides, he obviously was “hateful” first.
Then there are historical figures; some worthy of “hate” and some not. For example, it appears OK to “hate” Hitler, but not OK to “hate” Marx, Stalin, and Mao.
Killing people by the tens of millions is not “hateful” because these fine revolutionaries were, well, revolutionists. They simply killed anyone who got in their way, typically people who were born into the wrong social class. Surely, there is someone at the university who would suggest that “hating” Marx and Mao is an indicator of someone who doesn’t understand the intricacies of history, or perhaps of being “on the wrong side of history.”
Speaking of social class, it appears to be OK to say “hateful” things about the American lower class, especially if they live in rural areas. Making fun of another race is very bad, making fun of the lower class, as Clinton and Obama so ably demonstrated, is just sort of humorous.
It is all very confusing.
Police are “hateful” when they shoot someone. A thug on the street killing someone is not “hateful.”
Conservative speakers aren’t welcome on campus because their message is full of “hate” or may create “hate” in the mind of some of their undereducated listeners. Meanwhile, protestors holding aloft a clinched fist is not a demonstration of “hate.”
Statues can somehow trigger the fear of “hate,” so spray painting and tearing down a statue is not “hateful.”
Once a word has been politicized it loses its meaning. Hate was a negative word with a specific definition that was coopted by a political group to put a negative light on any thought, action, or intent the political group did not like. It acts as a justification to legitimize action or to neutralize and then destroy opposition.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
