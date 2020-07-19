COLUMN: The true meaning of 'hate'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Things change so rapidly that most of us can’t keep up.

The meaning of words can change almost overnight, and it is not pleasant if you use them incorrectly. One such word I find interesting is “hate,” and its many permutations, like “hateful.”

Evidently, “hate” is very bad. So bad, in fact, that certain crimes become even more heinous if they are defined as a “hate crime.”

Motivation is, of course, important in all crimes, but “hate” as a motivation really ups the cost if convicted.

The original word was bad enough, but now “hate” is very, very bad.

I assume then that “hating” Donald Trump is bad. A person who hates Trump, by definition, is a “hater,” which, if we have not already forgotten, is very bad. However, it appears that “hating” Trump is justifiable.

What proper-thinking person would not “hate” Trump?

So, it is OK to hate a president you don’t like. Evidently, hating Trump is not “hatred.” Could a person, for example, hate Obama without being “hateful?”

I’m sure there is someone at CNN who can make sense of all this.