COLUMN: The third time might not be a charm

Those trends — especially rising government interventions — now appear semi-permanent. Indeed, a July 29 farmdocDAILY post sees this year’s nearly $30 billion in “ad hoc,” government farm payments as a “new plateau” that likely will “then be incorporated into the farm bill safety net.”

It’s happened before, its writers explain. The 1973 farm bill devised a target price/deficiency payment scheme that increased annual farm subsides from $1.5 billion a year in the 1970s to nearly $9 billion in the 1980s.

After Freedom to Farm became law in 1996, “average payments … increased to $15.9 billion per year” from 1998 to 2006.

In 2019 and 2020, “farm payments [are] averaging $23.2 billion. Eighty-four percent were ad hoc.”

The question now, they ask, is are these payments “a statement by policy that market-based farm prosperity remain(s) an attainable aspiration in the near future … [or] an acknowledgement by policy that market-based prosperity is not attainable in the near, perhaps intermediate, future?”

Here’s a more different way to ask the same question: Since increasing the farm payment plateau in the 1970s and 1990s never brought “market-based farm prosperity” either time, why would a third increase work?