COLUMN: The things you learn on Google

Things I learned while Googling something else:
- “Women and Men” by Joseph McElroy at 850,000 words and 1,192 pages is probably the longest American novel ever written. I wonder how many ninth graders have done last minute book reports on it.
- The video game “Donkey Kong” got its name because the Japanese creator believed “donkey” meant “stupid” in English and wanted to convey the impression that the character was a “Stupid Ape.” Oh: Donkey and King are unrelated.
- Snails have 14,000 teeth and some can even kill you! Fortunately, you can probably outr Them.
- Tigers have striped skin, not just striped fur. The stripes are like fingerprints and no two tigers have the same pattern. Just like snowflakes.
- Sinister is the Latin word for left-handed. Probably explains why the great left-handed Dodger pitcher Sandy Koufax struck out so many batters.
- The most popular item at Walmart is bananas. They sell more bananas than any other single item they have in stock. Many to DQ for splits?
- As of 1998, over 50% of Iceland’s population believed in the existence of elves. Probably helps explain why anybody would want to live there.
- Some banks have therapists known as ‘wealth psychologists’ who help ultra-rich clients who are unable to mentally cope with their immense wealth. I will never need one.
- In Japan, you are equally likely to die from being struck by lightning as you are from being shot by a gun. In America, gun deaths are 795 times greater than lightning deaths.
- The brain is our fattiest organ, being composed of nearly 60% fat. Gives new meaning to the term “fathead.”
- In September 2007, a guy named Kevin Shelley broke 46 wooden toilet seats with his head in one minute to create a world record. No additional comment necessary.
- Shoe stores used X-Ray machines to measure how well shoes fit in the 1940s before the risks of X-Rays were fully understood. I remember looking into the eyepiece and seeing my green foot and bones.
- The word “Pennsylvania” is misspelled on the Liberty Bell. It’s “Pensylvania,” although technically it was an acceptable alternative spelling at the time. I would have liked spelling a lot more in grade school if that option had been available to me.
- Airlines sell all their unclaimed baggage to a store in Scottsboro, Alabama, that resells everything. Check them for your lost bag.
- There is a Darth Vader grotesque as part of the National Cathedral’s rain control system. The grotesques deflect rainwater by bouncing it off them and away from the stone walls. It’s their destiny.
- A highway in Lancaster, California, plays the “William Tell Overture” as you drive over it, thanks to some well-placed grooves in the road. The Lone Ranger does not use the road.
- The “future birthplace” of Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is Riverside, Iowa. Wouldn’t it be cool if Mr. Spock would be born in Prosper, Iowa?
- In 1754 Horace Mann first coined the word serendipity, which means finding something good while looking for something else. How’s that for tying this all togeter?
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.
