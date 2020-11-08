COLUMN: The theft of meaning

It is disquieting to see language being manipulated to imply the opposite of what people think they are expressing.

Language and meaning are deeply related. It is difficult to think clearly outside of the constraints of the words we use. Some linguists hypothesize it is not only difficult, but may be close to impossible.

Consequently, propagandists manipulate the meaning of words to make it difficult to think in terms outside of those dictated by the powerful.

In “1984,” George Orwell’s novel about a despotic state, he identified the results as “Goodthink” and “Crimethink.”

Current events allow us to understand these terms intuitively.

An example is the word “justice,” which has a meaning most people understand almost innately. When an adjective is added to the term, the word’s meaning is obscured. “Social justice” in fact is almost the direct opposite of “justice.”

The adjective “social” means you are now dealing with group identity. You are to be judged, punished, or rewarded by your group membership.