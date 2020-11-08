COLUMN: The theft of meaning

It is disquieting to see language being manipulated to imply the opposite of what people think they are expressing.
Language and meaning are deeply related. It is difficult to think clearly outside of the constraints of the words we use. Some linguists hypothesize it is not only difficult, but may be close to impossible.
Consequently, propagandists manipulate the meaning of words to make it difficult to think in terms outside of those dictated by the powerful.
In “1984,” George Orwell’s novel about a despotic state, he identified the results as “Goodthink” and “Crimethink.”
Current events allow us to understand these terms intuitively.
An example is the word “justice,” which has a meaning most people understand almost innately. When an adjective is added to the term, the word’s meaning is obscured. “Social justice” in fact is almost the direct opposite of “justice.”
The adjective “social” means you are now dealing with group identity. You are to be judged, punished, or rewarded by your group membership.
You are not to be judged as an individual, but how others judge the group to which you have been assigned. Social justice signifies a resurrection of caste systems maintained by whomever is in power.
Perhaps the most interesting word currently used to describe its opposite is “progressive.”
There is nothing progressive about being “progressive,” the way the term is now utilized.
The legitimate usage of the word implies moving forward, rejecting the errors of the past and embracing new ideas that work.
To be accurate, we would need to conclude that the modern progressive movement is actually regressive. Most of its methods take us back centuries.
Powerful governments are regressive. Controlling almost all aspects of other people’s lives is regressive. Demanding correct thought (Goodthink) is regressive. Punishing people who say, or even imply the wrong thing (Crimethink) is regressive.
Demanding the Constitution be abandoned because this is a “new age” is regressive. It is always a “new age,” and massive mischief, misery, and evil has been perpetuated in its name. It was a new age for Hitler, Stalin, and Mao, and millions died.
Denying the economics advanced since Adam Smith is regressive. Economics espoused by so-called progressives is similar to the superstition and magic advanced in medieval times.
Identity politics is not progressive, it a regressive return to tribalism.
Solving differences by threats and violence, as seen this summer, is not progressive. There is nothing progressive about the fear of violence. There is nothing progressive under the raised fist.
Policies that weaken families and stable parental influence are not progressive, they lead to ignorance, violence, drug addiction, and a return to regressive barbarism.
Putting women on a modern battlefield is not progressive, it is barbaric. It is even more so when it becomes evident societies that claim to be “progressive” have consistently initiated or threatened war with their neighbors.
Conserving what works, changing what doesn’t, is progressive, but we call that conservatism.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
