COLUMN: The silence of the lambs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are many reasons to dislike JBS USA, the world’s — and America’s— largest meatpacker.

In 2017, for example, JBS heirs and bosses, Joesely and Wesley Batista, cut a plea deal to escape prosecution in a bribery scandal that involved no fewer than 1,829 politicians in their native Brazil. Both, however, later served six months in jail on other business-related charges.

The heart of the scandal, according to Brazilian prosecutors, was how JBS used bribes to get huge government-backed loans it then used to buy its way to the top of the global meat heap. That path ran through the U.S. where JBS bought Swift, Smithfield Beef, poultry giant Pilgrim’s Pride, and Cargill’s pork business in a 2007-to-2015 shopping spree.

The Brazilian big-footing worried U.S. farmers and ranchers who were already facing too-few buyers in the fast consolidating meatpacking business. But few in Congress, the Department of Justice or the U.S. Department of Agriculture seemed bothered by the Batista boys’ smelly past or the improbable rise of JBS to the top of the U.S. protein pyramid.

And that’s where they remained until a month ago when American lamb producers landed on the JBS corporate menu.