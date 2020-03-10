COLUMN: The shame of Chuck Schumer

Just when you may have thought that the low quality of political rhetoric in Washington could not get any worse, along comes Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to prove otherwise.

At a pro-choice demonstration outside the Supreme Court, which is considering a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals, Schumer delivered what sounded to many ears like a physical threat to two of the court’s conservative justices: “I want to tell you, (Neil) Gorsuch, I want to tell you, (Brett) Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price.”

Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare statement in which he said of Schumer’s comments: “Statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous.” Schumer responded that Roberts is “biased.”