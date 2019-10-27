Studies show women are underrepresented in news, but the disparity is shifting.
For her part, Hillary Clinton re-emerged recently to accuse presidential wannabe Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein of being Russian “assets.”
The purported evidence is that Gabbard used phrasing regarding Syria similar to Russian talking points, while Stein had dinner with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his staff and Michael Flynn, later deposed as the Trump administration’s national security adviser, in Moscow in December 2015.
Clinton’s effort, though, doesn’t hold a candle to President Donald Trump and the conservative media. They have made it a priority to highlight “The Squad” — four Democratic minority congresswomen.
The Washington Times targeted its best-known member, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in a stunning Oct. 9 investigation.
“Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has allowed life in Washington to go to her head,” it revealed. “The self-declared socialist, who regularly rails against the rich and complains about the cost of living inside the Beltway, spent nearly $300 on her hairdo at a pricey salon” — $80 cut, $180 lowlights and, as a good socialist, a 20 percent tip of $52.
A quote compared her supposed lavishness to Eva Peron, the Argentine socialist leader who inspired the musical “Evita.” But don’t cry for Ocasio-Cortez, who responded, “They’re just mad we look good doing it.”
As a frugal pragmatist, I consulted my older daughter, a recent Alexandria, Va., resident, for context on capital area haircuts. “That’s cheap!” she said. She paid a stylist friend $100 for a cut alone.
In political haircut history, it’s still a man’s world. During his 2007 presidential campaign, the Washington Post reported Sen. John Edwards, D-N.C., spent $1,250 on a haircut in Atlanta, flying in a Beverly Hills stylist.
Despite being beaten on Ocasio-Cortez’s haircut, the Post remains fixated on expenses involving men.
Gordon Sondland is the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, a Portland hotelier whose qualification was donating $1 million to the Trump campaign.
The Post reported he had overseen $1 million in taxpayers’ dollars to renovate the Brussels, Belgium, embassy, including $95,109 for a pergola (an “outdoor living pod”); $13,301 for a pool-Jacuzzi heating system; $33,625 on furniture; $208,683 on a kitchen remodel; and two bathrooms at $53,089 and $82,354.
The State Department also spent $103,748 on an alternative residence during the two months of work, which it maintained was part of a 17-year renovation cycle “of reviewing and refreshing furnishings and interior décor in representational residences.”
According to the Post, a source familiar with the embassy said it was “a beautiful building, in great shape.” Whether the renovations were extravagant depends on your political bent.
The New York Times reported U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Cornstein, a Trump donor, spent $320,000 on a gala for far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban — 800 guests and singer Paul Anka was flown in.
Astonishingly, the Post and Times focused on taxpayer dollars, ignoring Sondland and Cornstein’s haircuts, perhaps because both are men and bald.
