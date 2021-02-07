COLUMN: The problem of minimum wage

A job completing house construction pays a median income of $39,600. After FICA and income taxes, this person will take home $2,800 per month. If this is you, you will not have any savings, no new car, no house, no tuition money to go to college. You will hardly get by, if … there are no emergencies. The solution offered from our leaders: Force the employer to pay more. Brilliant; the solution of a 14-year-old. Some truths: 1. Using force and threats to compel one person to serve another rarely works out well. 2. Instead of forcing others, helping people yourself generally does work. 3. Applying governmental force uniformly works better than selecting one group of many to bear a burden. 4. Money is simply a way of quantifying an exchange. 5. Working for a wage is an exchange. 6. In a free exchange, both parties gain something of higher value than they had before the exchange. Wealth is created in free exchanges. Forced exchanges destroy wealth. 7. In a free society, employers and workers engage in a free exchange. Employers do not have private armies that go out and round up people who are then forced to work for them. 8. A minimum wage law: a. Requires governmental force to be applied, not to everyone, but only to those who dare hire someone. b. Allows government leaders to look compassionate and buy elections without spending tax money that might hinder their ability to be re-elected. c. Creates an exchange between employers and workers that is no longer free. 9. The forced exchange must eventually destroy wealth at some place, or at some time. There is no alternative to this. A corollary states that the sum total of the employment/worker exchange will be negative. Further, if it is too small to matter, the harm will be almost invisible. If the minimum wage is large enough to matter, then the effect of a minimum wage will assuredly be negative. We must assume that the politicians who insist on minimum wage laws, or increases in the minimum wage, are purposely deceptive in order to gain some advantage (re-election, financial enrichment upon retirement, etc.), or they have all the logical acumen of a 14-year-old. There is another possibility, one outlined by historian Paul Johnson. He maintains that those who believe they are superior and smarter have a tendency to reject reality, even when it is obvious, when reality contradicts a valued ideology. He states: “One thing which emerges strongly from any case-by-case study of intellectuals is their scant regard for veracity. Anxious as they are to promote the redeeming, transcending Truth, the establishment of which they see as their mission on behalf of humanity, they have not much patience with the mundane, everyday truths represented by objective facts which get in the way of their arguments. These awkward, minor truths are brushed aside, doctored, reversed or are even deliberately suppressed.” Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.