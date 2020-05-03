COLUMN: The press, leftist bias, and Biden

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last week, I accused the progressives and their

av atar, the Democrat Party, of being the anti-Trump. Anything President Trump is for, they are against. Anything Trump is against, they are for. In a complex time, it greatly simplifies the world.

The problem with this reflexive strategy comes when Trump advocates something the anti-Trumpsters want. There are some games that could be played about what they “really” want, and a debate could rage about the nuances, but when all the smoke clears, their strategies will still come from the same anti-Trump playbook.

This brings us to Joe Biden. Trump has repeatedly said he would love to run against Biden. That would mean the playbook would demand that Trump not be allowed to run against him. All of which would indicate that somehow the party has to get rid of Biden.

They could find a very attractive running mate, but the rank and file has already eliminated most of those who want to be president. They are all too extreme, too socialist, too white, too not-white, too male, too female, altogether too fringy.