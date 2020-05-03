COLUMN: The press, leftist bias, and Biden

Last week, I accused the progressives and their
av atar, the Democrat Party, of being the anti-Trump. Anything President Trump is for, they are against. Anything Trump is against, they are for. In a complex time, it greatly simplifies the world.
The problem with this reflexive strategy comes when Trump advocates something the anti-Trumpsters want. There are some games that could be played about what they “really” want, and a debate could rage about the nuances, but when all the smoke clears, their strategies will still come from the same anti-Trump playbook.
This brings us to Joe Biden. Trump has repeatedly said he would love to run against Biden. That would mean the playbook would demand that Trump not be allowed to run against him. All of which would indicate that somehow the party has to get rid of Biden.
They could find a very attractive running mate, but the rank and file has already eliminated most of those who want to be president. They are all too extreme, too socialist, too white, too not-white, too male, too female, altogether too fringy.
Biden was elevated because enough Democrats thought he had a better chance against Trump than the others, but now it appears this will be true only if enough people will vote for anyone but Trump. “Anyone” being the key word because Biden will have to come out of his basement, and who knows what would happen then.
What to do?
We will get a hint shortly. Biden has been accused of some improprieties in his relationships with the fairer sex. We need only to see how it plays out in the media.
We will see if Biden gets the Fairfax or the Kavanaugh treatment. It doesn’t really matter if he is guilty or not. The media has pragmatically redefined truth as an appropriate political outcome.
The lieutenant governor of Virginia, Justin Fairfax, is an up-and-coming politician with his eyes set on being the next governor. Last year he was accused of sexual assault by a female professor, which supposedly occurred about 16 years ago when Fairfax was a 25-year-old adult. No problem. If anything, Fairfax’s scandal has been a resumé builder. The female professor, unlike the one who accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of something he supposedly did as a teenager, was not even referred to as “doctor.”
The difference between the Fairfax and the Kavanaugh treatment is not the media remaining silent about Biden’s troubles. After all, against all evidence, the media believes itself to be fair, and they will want to say, “Yes, we covered the story.” Nevertheless, the media, being the ultimate anti-Trumpsters, will fall in line. They will mention the story, but the true indicator will be how long they repeat it, and how they interpret it.
If they agonize over it and won’t let it drop and keep bringing it up, then it is all over for Biden. Whomever makes these decisions has decided.
The Democratic Convention this summer will be very interesting, if they even have one.
Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
