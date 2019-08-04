Normally, but with historic exception, a sitting president seeking a second term can expect to receive his party’s nomination for office. Normally. But 1980 was not a normal year, and President Jimmy Carter was forced to conduct a long and bitter intraparty fight with Sen. Edward Kennedy to face the eventual Republican challenger, Ronald Reagan.
We all know the results of the election of 1980. Reagan, with a united party behind him, easily sent Carter back to Plains, Georgia. In response, the Democrats decided their nominating process was too long and too complex. A better system of determining the party’s nominee would ensure that the best candidate emerged.
To find this perfect challenger to a sitting President Reagan, they asked then-North Carolina Gov. James Hunt to head a commission, which then a made a series of recommendations, chief of which was to shorten the time of the selection process. All states were to conduct their caucuses and primaries inside a three month window and only two could go earlier, Iowa and New Hampshire.
The hope was a candidate would be selected relatively early, he (it was always “he” in those days) would then be able to bring the party together, rest, collect resources and, battle tested, trounce President Reagan the fall of 1984. Alas, the results show former Vice President Mondale won only one state.
But what was interesting is that when the highly regarded political director for CBS news, Marty Plissner, looked at the Democratic nomination plan, he said, “You know what this means? We, the mainstream media, will decide who the Democrats run.”
Plissner didn’t mean that the media had a favorite, but they would naturally focus on who was ahead and who was close. More importantly, by doing so, the issues those front-runners were focusing on would define what the primary elections would be about. As for picking favorites, I have long ago given up trying to tell the press to stop the horse-race journalism, particularly with modern polling.
Now, even those leading the pack can’t get their issues to the front of the attention line of journalists covering this year’s campaign. President Donald Trump in a tweet can create an issue, and all candidates running or even holding office are expected to respond. This even if the president’s pronouncement borders on the absurd.
Democratic candidates like Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who recently announced an extremely comprehensive proposal dealing with the solvency of Social Security, the preservation of Medicare and Medicaid, funding to achieve those goals as well as dealing with crisis of cost and coverage for those seniors trying to negotiate passage from their 50s to 66. It made barely a dent in the evening news cycle. Nothing was done or noted because the president decided, and the press duly reported, that four freshman congressional representatives were the real leaders of the Democrats, and all of them should be sent back to their country of origin.
This was followed by the president’s assertions that it was improper, even treasonous, to criticize his policies and, even more recently, Article II of the Constitution meant he could do anything he wanted. All these presidential observations were then taken to into the public forum by the media for discussion and debate, which is still lingering today.
In June 1974, President Richard Nixon made an overseas trip to Egypt and was met with massive crowds in Cairo. He hoped this showing of the esteem with which he was held abroad would bolster his standing at home. But despite this effort at distraction, journalists continued to focus on the real story of his presidency, Watergate. Two months after he returned, he resigned his office.
It is probably a false hope, but I wish as the campaign evolves the fourth estate realizes they are being played. Sure, they should report what the president says, but they do not have to make Trump’s observations the story of the week to the exclusion of all other issues.
Further, those now seeking the nomination to oppose Trump must exercise restraint in responding to the more provocative and inflammatory rhetoric of The Donald. They ought to direct attention back to issues that should legitimately be placed before the body politic for resolution.
Otherwise, the great debate may be whether the president is correct when he asserts green cheese has been found on the moon and it’s Hillary’s fault.
