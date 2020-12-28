COLUMN: The political highs and lows of 2020

Which, sadly, leads us to one of the lows: the undermining of faith in our elections process.

The unfortunate campaign to sow doubt in our elections was spearheaded by Republican President Donald Trump after he lost his bid for re-election to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump has spent the past two months firing off all manner of allegations without evidence, and his legal team has done the same. Of course, those legal challenges have been remarkably unsuccessful, earning one minor victory that had no bearing on the outcome while dozens upon dozens of lawsuits have been defeated, withdrawn or thrown out before even receiving a hearing.

It has been a disheartening two months for anyone who truly values free and fair elections, the most critical and basic function in our representative government. As we already knew, and these quixotic legal challenges have proved once again, widespread voter fraud does not exist. But that has not stopped Trump from attempting to call the entire system into question just because he lost.

This is not a victimless crime. A significant portion of the American people do not believe the country held free and fair elections in November. That’s unsettling, and we won’t know the full impact of that for years.