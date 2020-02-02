COLUMN: The people aren’t part of this ‘we’

These pejorative terms have become difficult to define once they were co-opted by the extremists. Our culture, for whatever reason, has allowed a very small group of people to redefine our language, especially negative terms like “hate,” “sexist,” and the nuclear “racist.”

“Hate” speech can now be defined as almost any speech with which you disagree. In this new vocabulary, a person can be “hateful” without any evidence of “hateful” behavior. In fact, the new definitions remove actual behavior in favor of mere thought. You can be found guilty of thought crimes.

So, as far as can be determined, a “racist” is anyone who disagrees with someone like Gore-Mann, a sexist is anyone you dislike, and a white nationalist is someone who actually likes American culture. We can assume, for example, that black, brown, yellow, green, and orange nationalism are not “impeachable offenses.”

Under a system demanded by Gore-Mann, any president could not only be impeached for almost anything, every president you don’t like SHOULD be impeached for almost anything.

Under this system, “we the people” become a group of bureaucrats, a collection of activists, a majority of the media. Any election should be overthrown if the lowly masses dare elect someone these groups dislike.