COLUMN: The people aren’t part of this ‘we’

According to an opinion piece recently appearing in The Courier written by one Debra Gore-Mann, Donald Trump should not only be impeached, but, “We the people demand that the Senate vote to convict and remove this president.” Other than the writer, it is not clear who “we the people” are.
Let’s be clear, irrespective of what you think of Trump, and irrespective of anything he has done or could have done, he was impeached because the American people voted for the wrong person.
This will be perfectly clear after the next election. If Trump wins, his opponents will immediately claim the election was illegitimate.
You see, “we the people” are only Gore-Mann’s correct people. In fact, if Trump is convicted, only the vote of the correct people would have counted.
Gore-Mann makes this obvious when she writes that Trump “could just as easily be impeached for his other offenses.” What are these other offenses? Ah, Trump is a bigot, a racist, and a white nationalist.
Debra opines, “To be clear: bigotry, racism, and white nationalism are impeachable offenses.”
Of course, if this standard was applied across the board, it would have taken out Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, John Kennedy, and every other Democratic president until the advent of post-modern liberal radicalism.
These pejorative terms have become difficult to define once they were co-opted by the extremists. Our culture, for whatever reason, has allowed a very small group of people to redefine our language, especially negative terms like “hate,” “sexist,” and the nuclear “racist.”
“Hate” speech can now be defined as almost any speech with which you disagree. In this new vocabulary, a person can be “hateful” without any evidence of “hateful” behavior. In fact, the new definitions remove actual behavior in favor of mere thought. You can be found guilty of thought crimes.
So, as far as can be determined, a “racist” is anyone who disagrees with someone like Gore-Mann, a sexist is anyone you dislike, and a white nationalist is someone who actually likes American culture. We can assume, for example, that black, brown, yellow, green, and orange nationalism are not “impeachable offenses.”
Under a system demanded by Gore-Mann, any president could not only be impeached for almost anything, every president you don’t like SHOULD be impeached for almost anything.
Under this system, “we the people” become a group of bureaucrats, a collection of activists, a majority of the media. Any election should be overthrown if the lowly masses dare elect someone these groups dislike.
Gore-Mann’s article will sound perfectly logical to the present far-left and its ever-growing body of followers. Watch the next election. If Trump wins, the election will be illegitimate. If his opponent wins by a small margin, the election will be legitimate, but tainted. There must have been cheating and collusion with (fill in the blank) that greatly reduced the winning margin.
Unfortunately for us all, a Democratic republic doesn’t work under these circumstances.
Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.