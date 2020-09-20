COLUMN: The people are being ignored

They insist that the people follow rules from which they are exempt.

They pass laws in the middle of the night, and their judges regularly issue orders as if they were princes and the rest of us are ignorant, immoral peasants.

Ironically, the Trump phenomena, BLM, and the radical left may all be a reaction to a corrupt and inept leadership class.

Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.

