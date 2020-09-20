COLUMN: The people are being ignored

Ironically, the election of Donald Trump, the resurgence of the radical left, and even the Black Lives Matter movement might be manifestations of the same phenomena.
People believe the nation is no longer managed for their benefit.
They are fed up with being ignored and treated as if they were stupid and immoral.
The angst is expressed in different ways.
One group sees a cabal of entitled insiders who run the government for their own benefit, the so-called “deep state.” They see politicians make promises to get elected that are promptly forgotten. They see imperial leaders who detest average people while placating the powerful, and then retire from politics as multi-millionaires. They see leaders who have no respect for their cultural values.
This group responded to a message that would restore and empower the people’s preferred culture under the banner of “Making America Great Again.”
They see their negative view of American leadership actually being validated by the over-the-top and hysterical reaction to them by the elites and the media.
The BLM people look at a vague and yet pervasive power structure as an enemy which has no respect or regard for them or for their condition.
The traditional methods of influence appear not to be working, while it does seem to be working for other groups of people.
Duplicitous power brokers have been promising racial Eden since the 1960s, and things have just worsened.
The radical left sees the fracture and has responded like wolves to raw meat. What an opportunity.
In the meantime, the values of the two traditional political parties have largely collapsed. The Republican Party has essentially ceased to exist, at least on a national level. With few exceptions, the movers in the party hide in their offices or have gone home and hunkered down, hoping the storm will blow over.
They despise Trump and the people who support him.
The Democratic Party has transfigured itself into the anti-Trump party.
Their candidate to oppose Trump is a product of a defeatist fugue, a loss of self-awareness punctuated by depression and hysteria.
In normal times, Biden, in his current state, would never be selected as the party’s candidate, but he momentarily appeared to be the embodiment of the anti-Trump. Meanwhile, the person selected as his running mate is a slap in the face to traditional party members. They had firmly rejected Harris in the primaries.
Our current so-called leaders appear to reinforce the complaints of all three groups. They are inept and spineless, blaming each other in tones that would embarrass a 12-year-old. They daily display hypocrisy by showing they are exempt from the very things they demand of the rest of us.
They insist that the people follow rules from which they are exempt.
They pass laws in the middle of the night, and their judges regularly issue orders as if they were princes and the rest of us are ignorant, immoral peasants.
Ironically, the Trump phenomena, BLM, and the radical left may all be a reaction to a corrupt and inept leadership class.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
