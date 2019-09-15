The British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, had a problem never disclosed until long after he left office. Heroic, forceful, resolute, unyielding, or any other number of adjectives were used then and still today to describe his leadership of the English people during the darkest days of World War II.
Yet the leader had a problem, which today would be termed a mental health issue. On frequent occasions, he would be unable to sleep at night. Beset by worry, fear, and frustration he would toss, turn, and walk about, chased, as he told confidants, by the “dark dogs of night.” Yet time and again in the morning, he would resume his role as the head of an embattled nation.
Almost 50 years after the end of the Second World War, I was in Moscow at a hotel, attending a conference with a group of American government officials attempting to lend some counsel to Russians on how to make the transformation to a democratic society.
Entering an elevator, I and another individual were inadvertently sent down instead of up, way down, seven floors below what was to be the basement. The doors opened and we stepped out to a room lit and filled with wire cages, human wire cages, row upon row of them. They were empty now, but we could tell they had been used during the Stalin era. This was partially proven by the fact that returning to the first floor, the doors would open at each floor, revealing yet another room and more cages.
You see, some would now say, “Well, Stalin had a mental health issue, he was profoundly paranoid.” His periodic purges would imprison, torture, and execute thousands of loyal party members. This was so well described in Arthur Koestier’s work “Darkness at Noon.”
Stalin didn’t have a mental illness. Stalin was evil.
I think of this when, after another mass shooting, whether in Texas, Ohio, Florida, or a yet-to-be-determined location, the NRA and their chief spokesman, President Donald Trump, trots out the excuse, that the shooter had “emotional problems.” Because the individual had mental issues, so the reasoning goes, there is nothing we can do to keep high-powered weapons out of their hands.
You have free articles remaining.
So easy to explain random attacks of violence by simply accusing a segment of society that deals with a health challenge. All of which accomplishes two goals: The accused will not speak out in their own defense; and, secondly, there need be no further inquiry into the cause of the tragic incidents because this explains it all.
Well, I have news for the NRA and the President, the people who live with these problems, and those that man and serve the health care clinics where they work, are not the issue. People who deal with anxiety, depression, or other illnesses are our teachers, police officers, and even members of Congress.
A more enlightened view was recently proposed in the September-October issue of Discover, the science magazine. We need to find the real causes of gun violence and stop blaming it on mental illness. The article, “Inside the Public Health Crisis of Gun Violence,” written by Russ Juskalian, points out the groups that could help find a solution, scientists, have been legislatively precluded by the NRA, from even studying the problem. Two of these organizations are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Explosives.
According to Juskalian, citing other sources, the solutions can be found in this way — “define problems, identify risk and other protective factors, develop and test prevention strategies and assure widespread adoption.” To do this, you need people trained in these undertaking, like the scientific community.
It makes sense when you think of the dangers we as a country have improved upon like air traffic, safety engineering in automobiles, or steps toward insuring product safety.
There should be more to America than thoughts and prayers.
Churchill and Stalin should have taught us the difference between mental illness and an evil mind. We should not let the President and the NRA obliterate that distinction as to prevent us from searching and finding the real causes of gun violence and the needed solutions.
