We have all seen daily national “news” stories about President Trump’s lies. Several sources have even attempted to catalog them, complete with exact numbers and screaming headlines such as, “Trump tells 5 lies in less than 3 minutes.” Or the New York Times’ December 2017 article under a Pearl Harbor sized banner, “Trump’s Lies.”
Since we are entering an election year, we need to step back and consider the question, “What is a lie?”
If you say something that is untrue and you don’t know it was untrue, are you lying? If you say something that is untrue because of a memory error, are you lying?
Are you lying if you say something untrue as a humorous way to make a point, as did Mark Twain when he stated, “There is no distinctly American criminal class except Congress”? Or that statement erroneously attributed to him, “Politicians are like diapers, they need to be changed often, and for the same reasons”?
Or what about the lies common to politicians that are told purposely, but for what the politician considers to be a greater good? Barack Obama’s statements about his health care legislation can serve as an example.
What about hyperbole, such as Muhammad Ali saying he is the greatest?
What about a truth told to deceive others, such as taking things out of context? This, in fact, is a common political and propaganda ploy.
Using the Times article as an example, we find an interesting combination of these. About a third of the “lies” seem to be a matter of opinion. Trump disagreed with the Times’ writers, therefore he lied. About a fifth could be classified as hyperbole.
The problem Trump has with this is a matter of style. He uses hyperbole in the Muhammad Ali sense. Almost all politicians do the same thing, but in a traditional political style. Elizabeth Warren, for example, essentially makes the claim that in a nation of a third of a billion people, populated by tens of thousands of politicians and decision makers, she is the best possible candidate to be the most powerful person on the planet. Now that is hyperbole!
About a fourth of Trump’s “lies” were the same as his opponents, or intentionally distorted by the Times’ writers to appear as lies.
Another fourth of Trump’s “lies” appear to be outright lies, but it is not always clear by his statements if he knows he is lying.
The Times, however, was telling a lie by implication. From the large headline, to the constant justification of calling something a lie by the statement, “there is no evidence,” to their introductory statement that “we have catalogued nearly every outright lie he has told publicly,” the Times article was deceptive.
In other words, the newspaper has employed the old political standard that a lie to advance the common good is not a lie.
However, it is arguably possible that the liberal national media, in its outrage and cultural isolation, don’t even know at this point they are lying.
