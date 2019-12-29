While doing public relations at Wartburg College six years ago, a female student from Afghanistan desperately wanted her photo removed from an online item.
She wasn’t wearing Islamic garb and feared the Taliban would kill her family. We swapped out the photo, although it seemed unlikely the Taliban monitored Wartburg’s website. Americans were told the Taliban were on the run after their fundamentalist Islamic regime, which hosted Osama bin Laden, was ousted following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
On May 1, 2003 — a day that will live in idiocy — President George W. Bush, standing below a “Mission Accomplished” banner, declared “major combat operations” over in Iraq two months after the U.S.-led invasion. In Kabul, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld announced “major combat activity” had ended in Afghanistan.
The U.S. death toll in Iraq was 104 then, but would exceed 4,550. In Afghanistan, it went from 109 in 2003 to 2,441. That doesn’t count thousands of horrific battle injuries and bills exceeding $1 trillion for each war.
The Washington Post — after a three-year court battle — recently published a five-part series based on a secret, congressionally funded review of the Afghan war, “Lessons Learned,” by the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction. Subtitle it, “Lies Our Government Told Us.” Nothing was learned from Vietnam and that era’s “Pentagon Papers.”
Rumsfeld jokingly told reporters in November 2001 that Afghanistan wasn’t Vietnam: “All together now — quagmire!”
Wrong. Five months later he sought a plan to deal with warlords — “who is going to get money from whom, on what basis, in exchange for what?” A year later, he wrote, “I have no visibility into who the bad guys are.”
One was President Hamid Karzai, a CIA asset who admitted the agency gave him “bags of cash” for years while he thwarted corruption probes.
Another was Defense Minister Mohammed Qasim Fahim Khan, a brutal warlord who had another minister murdered. Ambassador Ryan Crocker called him “totally evil,” yet the Bush administration honored him.
Both Bush and President Barack Obama embarked on failed nation-building attempts to make an illiterate, largely feudal country into a free-market democracy. Chief export: opium (82% of the global supply).
Obama supported a “surge” to defeat the Taliban based on a timetable. The Taliban sat it out. His administration wasted billions on nonsensical economic development projects, including “roads to nowhere” and industrial parks without businesses.
“With judges and police chiefs and bureaucrats extorting bribes, many Afghans soured on democracy and turned to the Taliban to enforce order,” the Post reported. Its forces grew from 25,000 to 60,000.
My former son-in-law served in Afghanistan. I appreciate the efforts of our men and women on the ground. I’m also conflicted by the prospect of a U.S. departure making things intolerable for Afghan women, like the Wartburg student.
Bush and Obama wouldn’t negotiate with the Taliban, even as our position deteriorated. “Lessons Learned” makes it clear President Donald Trump is right to talk and get out.
