In the Old Testament is a story about a good man by the name of Eli. Eli was the priest in charge of the temple at Shiloh. He had two sons serving with him who, according to the narrative, were “corrupt.” Eli is warned to correct his sons or his family will be cursed. For whatever reason, he never does this, and the curse falls upon his house.
There is a current parallel to this story. The political and philosophical left, for whatever reason, will not correct its own far-left extremists.
While some of the most brilliant people I have known have been conservatives, many talented and personable people in my life have been moderate liberals. I enjoy their company, respect their talents and much of the work they do. However, they, like Eli, will not call out their own errant children. In fact, they have a tendency to acquiesce to the extremists’ demands rather than going through the uncomfortable drama of a far-left temper tantrum.
Most university presidents, for example, are moderate liberals and will cave faster than a snowman on a hot afternoon when presented with a “demand” from one of the university’s radical groups, which are almost exclusively far left.
In fact, most moderates won’t even admit the existence of leftist extremists. They have attempted to move the entire political spectrum to hide it. If the media or liberal writers are to be believed, there is no such thing as the “far left.” Yet, anyone slightly right of a moderate is on the “far right.” In Europe, anyone who isn’t a leftist is on the “far right.”
The extremists on the left have no sense of fairness or proportion. If greenhouse gases are bad, then all must be eliminated. No thought is given to the relationship between energy, wealth and the ability to clean the environment. No thought is entertained about the use of hydroelectric or nuclear power, even though they produce almost no pollution, and modern technology has removed most of the original sources of concern.
At the same time, an all-powerful state can never tell a woman she can’t rid herself of a fetus, the same all-powerful state must restrict anyone who sins against the current ideological purity advocated by the extremists.
The far left, like medieval theologians, dichotomize the world into angels and devils, and the devils should be burned at the stake.
The moderate left, where most Democrat voters reside, has its voice drowned out by the hysterical shouting of its own extremists. The moderate left, who on most matters would compromise, find themselves voting in lock-step with rigid ideologues who have more and more set the agenda, who seem hell bent on replicating the world before the Enlightenment, never give an inch, are prone to violence and never ever apologize when proven wrong.
So, as the far left slides into barbarianism, the moderates, like Eli, and preoccupied by their own righteous goals, look the other way.
And, so does the right, Denny. At least our extremists aren't racist groups.
I'm guessing those folks will be the next ones you'll extol the virtues of, along with sexual assaulters and the ignorant.
