COLUMN: The last hurrah of democracy

All of which brings us to former Vice President Joe Biden and his undertaking to restore us to what we were. It was based on the premise that we used to treat each other better. America should function on finding common ground, not the high ground from which to attack our political opposite, Biden argued. He wanted America to restore its relationship with our allies, like NATO; and he wanted us to regain our place of leadership in the world.

The party faithful didn’t buy it. He counted on endorsements of leading national Democratic figures, and the public didn’t care. He appealed to our better nature, and the voters weren’t interested. It was a very well-run campaign in 1980, and that was the problem. The voters were concerned, primarily about health care, uneven economic growth and climate change. In simple terms, tomorrow not yesterday.

These developments, despite the former vice president’s very poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, do not mean he cannot recover if the message is refocused. But if Biden doesn’t recover or if a Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, or Pete Buttigieg does not capture the nomination, we are looking at a Bernie Sanders vs. Trump general election.