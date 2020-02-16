COLUMN: The last hurrah of democracy

He was, by any definition, the politician’s politician of the first half of the last century. I am speaking of Mayor James Michael Curley, who dominated Boston politics during that era. Curley built the base of his electoral support within the Irish of Beantown. His reign was immortalized in Edwin O’Connor’s work “The Last Hurrah,” and the chief character Mayor Frank Skeffington.
Government was different in those days. Large federal agencies did not exist to meet the needs of the poor and the near poor. There were no unemployment agencies, no subsidized housing, and no federal program to ensure the poor found health care. In Skeffington’s time, the political machine of the mayor handed out those services and others, like seeing that a judge wasn’t too hard on a young lad who had gone astray. If you had a problem, you saw the local ward or precinct leader. Campaigning was personal.
O’Conner wrote of the fictional Skeffington, that starting six months before an election if an Irishman died, he did not miss the wake. If no one died, he wouldn’t have had anything to do. But not to worry, they did die, he went, they were buried and on election day the dearly departed still voted four times!
Skeffington, however, lost his last election badly. Not only did government programs replace the need for him, but a new method of communication, which he failed to master, made his campaign obsolete.
All of which brings us to former Vice President Joe Biden and his undertaking to restore us to what we were. It was based on the premise that we used to treat each other better. America should function on finding common ground, not the high ground from which to attack our political opposite, Biden argued. He wanted America to restore its relationship with our allies, like NATO; and he wanted us to regain our place of leadership in the world.
The party faithful didn’t buy it. He counted on endorsements of leading national Democratic figures, and the public didn’t care. He appealed to our better nature, and the voters weren’t interested. It was a very well-run campaign in 1980, and that was the problem. The voters were concerned, primarily about health care, uneven economic growth and climate change. In simple terms, tomorrow not yesterday.
These developments, despite the former vice president’s very poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, do not mean he cannot recover if the message is refocused. But if Biden doesn’t recover or if a Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, or Pete Buttigieg does not capture the nomination, we are looking at a Bernie Sanders vs. Trump general election.
Here is why that should bother you. We are naïve if we believe we still have a representative democracy. The Congress, thanks to a Republican Senate, has been neutered; The Supreme Court increasingly is willing to defer to the Executive Branch on any action taken under the premise that if Congress doesn’t override it, it must be constitutional. We live now in the age of Trumpism, and Trumpism is a cult. Even the most outlandish comments, actions, or conduct by the president are brushed aside without apology by his followers.
Sanders isn’t that much different. He brooks no criticism. Any setback is attributed to some national conspiracy to “rig” the system against him and him alone. His followers are rabid in support of this candidacy and will quickly and viciously attack anyone who dares to oppose him. Fifty-three percent of his supporters say they will not vote for any other candidate for president. This election could well turn out to pit Sanders’ cult vs. the cult of Trump.
We study history for two reasons: to understand our past and to learn from it. We have traditions both to honor our achievements and to guide us in our present-day conduct. While there are differences between conservatives and liberals, most labor to preserve the best of what we have and attempt to shape the future for betterment of all of us.
If either cult wins the presidency, we will speak of these times as they did of Skeffington’s demise: The end of an era. The last hurrah of a democratic government.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.