COLUMN: The lament of the Never Trumpers

Stevens compares Ronald Reagan’s Trumplike exaggeration of a Chicago “welfare queen” with GOP silence on corporate welfare — Tesla, $3.5 billion; Google, $766 million (since 2000); Apple, $693 million (since 2009); Facebook, $333 million (since 2010); and billions to wealthy farmers.

He cites Republican efforts to suppress or peel off Black voters, knowing if 90% voted Democratic, assuming a normal turnout (see Clinton, Hillary), the GOP was doomed.

It resembles the Nixon administration’s 1971 “Dividing the Democrats” strategy calling for funding a Fourth Party of the far-left and disenchanted Blacks to diminish Democratic votes continues.

Trump got a lower popular vote percentage (46.1%) than Mitt Romney (47.2%) in 2012 as many Black voters stayed home in 2016.

Green Party candidate and Russian apologist Jill Stein (after dining in 2015 with Putin and future Trump adviser Mike Flynn, she got a Russian bot assist) peeled off liberals, while 12% of Bernie Sanders’ backers supported Trump. (How did that work out, far-lefties? Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett.)

What now? The Trump campaign got Kanye West on the ballot.

As for fiscal responsibility, in two years, pre-COVID, Trump raised the deficit by $2 trillion.