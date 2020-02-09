COLUMN: The Iowa circus, er, caucuses

It is readily apparent that the progressive wing of the Democratic Party will now challenge any election they do not win as “illegitimate.”
Even if they win by a narrow margin, the election will be “tainted.”
The rest of us mere mortals evidently lacked imagination because we failed to ask the next logical question. What happens when progressive Democrats run against each other?
The Iowa caucuses, that’s what happens.
Late Monday and into Tuesday afternoon, the candidates were fuming, running to microphones and declaring that they were the true winners. It may appear that someone else may have won, but …
The Joe Biden camp questioned the “veracity” (yes, the actual word) of the eventual final count hours before there was final count. Said he, “I want to make sure they’re very careful in their deliberations.” That is a strange word to use after an election. The results of an election are evidently not counted, they are deliberated.
Not to be outdone, Bernie Sander’s folks had their own survey. Indeed, Sanders was winning.
Pete Buttigieg also claimed he was winning and declared victory Monday night.
Iowa Democrats wanted the whole world to know that even if they didn’t know anything else, they did know that no hacking took place.
That might have put some minds at ease, otherwise Biden and his son’s connection with Ukraine could have resulted in charges of collusion.
Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s illegitimacy arguments would have been cut off at the pass if Biden had eked out a victory.
On the other hand, if Sanders won, it could be claimed that the old guard of Stalinists in Russia fixed the votes before they could be counted in Des Moines. Those nice Iowan rural folk wouldn’t have a prayer against the nasty Russians.
Not to let a day go by without grabbing some limelight, Adam Schiff declared that if Fuhrer Trump is allowed to stay in office, he could do ANYTHING! He could even sell Alaska to the Russians to buy their support for the next election. The Russians, of course, are feeling the burn, fresh off of their push for Sanders.
By Tuesday evening we had learned from the progressive media that the problems were not the fault of Iowa Democratic leadership. No, there was something wrong with Iowans. They are too white, too rural, too unlike the folks who have been anointed to rule the country. How dare they presume to select a president! Nevertheless, Buttigieg got misty-eyed at the thought that Iowans actually liked him.
Now they are claiming the Iowa caucus is dead along with the millions of dollars that pour into the state every four years. Leave it to the Democrats to mess up a good economic deal. Just as well; most of the money was spent by rich people shamelessly promoting themselves.
By Wednesday morning, things were back to normal. The media couldn’t find Iowa on the map, but Trump gave the SOTU address (acronymns are so cool!) which was terrible (wonderful) and full of lying (triumphant) and platitudes (inspirations).
Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.