COLUMN: The Iowa circus, er, caucuses

That might have put some minds at ease, otherwise Biden and his son’s connection with Ukraine could have resulted in charges of collusion.

Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s illegitimacy arguments would have been cut off at the pass if Biden had eked out a victory.

On the other hand, if Sanders won, it could be claimed that the old guard of Stalinists in Russia fixed the votes before they could be counted in Des Moines. Those nice Iowan rural folk wouldn’t have a prayer against the nasty Russians.

Not to let a day go by without grabbing some limelight, Adam Schiff declared that if Fuhrer Trump is allowed to stay in office, he could do ANYTHING! He could even sell Alaska to the Russians to buy their support for the next election. The Russians, of course, are feeling the burn, fresh off of their push for Sanders.

By Tuesday evening we had learned from the progressive media that the problems were not the fault of Iowa Democratic leadership. No, there was something wrong with Iowans. They are too white, too rural, too unlike the folks who have been anointed to rule the country. How dare they presume to select a president! Nevertheless, Buttigieg got misty-eyed at the thought that Iowans actually liked him.