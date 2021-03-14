COLUMN: The GOP assault on voting continues

Republicans, though, dutifully fell in line, writing legislation in 43 states to limit absentee balloting, early in-person and Election Day voting, according to the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice.

Participatory democracy — 73% of eligible voters in 2020 — is just not their thing, particularly when minorities made a big difference for Democrats. (See Georgia.)

Now roadblocks are pending, like requiring “excuses” for an absentee ballot or a witness to certify the vote.

Yes, absentee ballots were counted late in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, but that was decreed by Republican-controlled legislatures.

Meanwhile, Trump-appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy actively tried to screw up absentee balloting by removing mail sorters and postal boxes in the months prior to the election.

Iowa’s Republican-controlled Legislature joined the knee-jerk reaction — nine months after Secretary of State Paul Pate praised absentee-ballot procedures in the state’s record-setting primary election.

Its changes, though, weren’t as draconian as some others.