COLUMN: The GOP assault on voting continues

The conservative American Enterprise Institute recently released a survey that 56% of Republicans believe the use of force may be necessary to save “the traditional American way of life.”
If you thought the Donald Trump-inspired insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were aberrations, think again.
So much for the Founding Fathers’ democracy thing.
Short of an armed rebellion, some Republican officials (Texas, Wyoming, Mississippi and Florida) prefer secession. Others favor voter suppression.
The now deposed Narcissist-in-Chief blamed losing the 2016 popular vote on millions of fraudulent ballots and appointed a commission to investigate, led by Kansas conspiracy theorist Kris Kobach. It found evidence was “glaringly empty.”
“It’s calling into the darkness, looking for voter fraud,” said Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap. “There’s no real evidence of it.”
No matter, because it became a theme for a man cavorting in “alternative facts,” according to Chief Fabulist Kellyanne Conway.
Hence, the Stop the Steal nonsense, although debunked by the former U.S. attorney general, Department of Homeland Security and 63 of 64 court decisions (one procedural victory).
Republicans, though, dutifully fell in line, writing legislation in 43 states to limit absentee balloting, early in-person and Election Day voting, according to the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice.
Participatory democracy — 73% of eligible voters in 2020 — is just not their thing, particularly when minorities made a big difference for Democrats. (See Georgia.)
Now roadblocks are pending, like requiring “excuses” for an absentee ballot or a witness to certify the vote.
Yes, absentee ballots were counted late in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, but that was decreed by Republican-controlled legislatures.
Meanwhile, Trump-appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy actively tried to screw up absentee balloting by removing mail sorters and postal boxes in the months prior to the election.
Iowa’s Republican-controlled Legislature joined the knee-jerk reaction — nine months after Secretary of State Paul Pate praised absentee-ballot procedures in the state’s record-setting primary election.
Its changes, though, weren’t as draconian as some others.
The absentee-ballot voting period was cut from 29 days to 20. Absentee ballots must be received by county auditors before polls close. (The following Monday had been acceptable.) Polls will close at 8 p.m. for state and federal elections instead of 9 p.m.
I won’t decry the shortened absentee-ballot voting window — once 41 days — because much can happen in the interim. But more leeway for receiving a ballot was in order.
More concerning is that auditors can’t establish early satellite in-person voting sites unless residents petition for them nor mail absentee ballot request forms unless a voter asks for one.
Despite all the Republican angst about absentee voting, Trump again just requested a mail-in ballot for a Palm Beach County, Florida, municipal election. No excuse was reported.
Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.