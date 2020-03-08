COLUMN: The future of education in the US

As the campaign for president on the Democratic side of the ledger has slowly evolved, the major issues of the contest have come into definition. Those most discussed are affordable health care, followed by wage disparity, child care for working families and climate change.
But after the next election, should the president win re-election and the Republicans regain control of Congress and a host of legislatures, a major transformation could await this old republic than none saw coming — and may well wish they had.
The issue is education, and not higher education. It is kindergarten through high school. The concept of teaching and learning for our very young to the maturing teenagers could see a makeover unlike what anything anticipated.
There has been a historical stability to the education system in the United States. The importance of public education was almost a fundamentally held belief since the aftermath of the Revolutionary War. Willard Sterne Randall in his biography of Thomas Jefferson quoted a letter sent late in life where Jefferson wrote, “Preach, my dear sir, a crusade against ignorance, establish and improve the law for educating the common people.”
Individual educators, led in the 19th century by Horace Mann and then John Dewey in the early 20th, laid the foundation for what we have today: local schools, a consensus on curriculum, standards to measure the effectiveness of student learning.
I can still remember being an eighth-grade student in 1956, led outside through a side door of the school on a warm spring day. There stood, in the middle of a semi-circle we had formed, a half-dozen or so of our classmates.
Not all parents were in attendance, but all the honored were dressed up in their finest clothes, being handed certificates of completion. Their education was completed, they were needed on the farm. They had graduated from junior high.
Times have changed, but the goal of public education is still what it was, and that is to provide a quality education to our young, to fight against the ignorance Jefferson feared. If the hard right wing of the GOP prevails in a mass election landslide, we are going to learn that their definition of “ignorance” is public education. That is, government schools, which is what we currently and historically had and have.
They speak of the need to reform government schools, most often adding the pejorative term “failing government schools.” The president and his Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos want a fundamental transfer of the responsibility of educating our young from the public to the private sector.
Keeping in mind that the focus of their ire is on all public schools — elementary, middle and high schools in places like Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Denver, Dike, Hudson, Grundy Center and Parkersburg. All schools like these across the country.
The leaders of this movement, no surprise, are the Koch brothers, Charles and his late brother David. They both believe quite strongly in a market-based economy under which everything is based on price. Price means simply what an individual is willing to pay for the service or product provided.
Under their theory any tax is a bad tax, but especially those that fund our existing educational system. If an individual can’t pay for it, then they shouldn’t receive it. All government funding, regulations and standards would be turned over to the private sector. Privately employed teachers would be free to teach what they want, how they want, and who they instruct.
If this sounds extreme, it is. But keep in mind many of the very conservative laws adopted uniformly in GOP-led state legislatures in the last decade — including in Iowa — were drafted and presented by the Koch brothers’ American Legislative Exchange Council. This isn’t using public dollars to fund private schools; this is not having public dollars involved at all. Such a contemplated change in an American pillar of democracy going back to the time of Jefferson needs public debate — Democrats and Republicans arguing the merits of each path.
For me, I still can’t forget those classmates that were done with schooling on a warm spring day years ago. I don’t think I ever saw those classmates again, but at least there was the opportunity for their return, and not because they couldn’t afford it.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.