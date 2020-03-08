COLUMN: The future of education in the US

The leaders of this movement, no surprise, are the Koch brothers, Charles and his late brother David. They both believe quite strongly in a market-based economy under which everything is based on price. Price means simply what an individual is willing to pay for the service or product provided.

Under their theory any tax is a bad tax, but especially those that fund our existing educational system. If an individual can’t pay for it, then they shouldn’t receive it. All government funding, regulations and standards would be turned over to the private sector. Privately employed teachers would be free to teach what they want, how they want, and who they instruct.

If this sounds extreme, it is. But keep in mind many of the very conservative laws adopted uniformly in GOP-led state legislatures in the last decade — including in Iowa — were drafted and presented by the Koch brothers’ American Legislative Exchange Council. This isn’t using public dollars to fund private schools; this is not having public dollars involved at all. Such a contemplated change in an American pillar of democracy going back to the time of Jefferson needs public debate — Democrats and Republicans arguing the merits of each path.

For me, I still can’t forget those classmates that were done with schooling on a warm spring day years ago. I don’t think I ever saw those classmates again, but at least there was the opportunity for their return, and not because they couldn’t afford it.

Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0