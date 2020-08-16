COLUMN: The fraud is in the mail

A person who lives in a state with mail-in primaries had the following experience.

He received the voting materials in the mail. They were easy to read and the instructions were clear. The ballots had to be post-marked by 8 p.m. of the voting day. He put the ballot into the mail about 3 p.m.

There were 36 people, plus a write in, on the ballot running for governor. Most people were aware of maybe two of these, and one was the present governor. It is no surprise that he received the majority of the “votes.”

The local paper printed the results approximately 28 hours after the deadline. It was said that one candidate received 11.5% of the vote.

The precision was remarkable given that the ballots would have to have been delivered and counted within hours. This, of course, is highly unlikely, given that some counties promised to count votes for two weeks after the election, and after a week, 6% of already received ballots had still not been counted.

In addition, several other people in his household also received ballots, but he was the only one who voted. It would have been elementary to have filled in the other ballots and to have voted three times.