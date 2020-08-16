COLUMN: The fraud is in the mail

It is possible to be more cynical than politicians, but it is becoming increasingly difficult.
CNN, speaking for the anti-Trump party, recently stated, “Trump is casting false accusations of massive fraud in mail-in voting.”
There is one tactic that political parties use even when it may be detrimental to their goals. They always accuse their opponents of the crimes they are committing or about to commit.
The anti-Trump party will use mail-in voting for fraud. You can take that to the bank.
There are two types of fraud here. The first is simply cheating — vote early, vote often, lose ballots, find bundles of ballots that have been “lost.”
The second is a bit more subtle. Mail-in voting allows elections to be called illegitimate. The winning side obviously cheated. If Trump wins, CNN will suddenly discover “massive fraud.” Meanwhile, while the results dribble in, all types of mischief can be instituted and justified.
Accusing Trump of “false accusations” about mail-in voting this early in the election cycle is a dark precursor, a means of creating a mindset.
Let’s be clear: If the Democrats want mail-in voting, then they think it will be an advantage for them. Otherwise they would oppose it. It is no more complicated than that.
A person who lives in a state with mail-in primaries had the following experience.
He received the voting materials in the mail. They were easy to read and the instructions were clear. The ballots had to be post-marked by 8 p.m. of the voting day. He put the ballot into the mail about 3 p.m.
There were 36 people, plus a write in, on the ballot running for governor. Most people were aware of maybe two of these, and one was the present governor. It is no surprise that he received the majority of the “votes.”
The local paper printed the results approximately 28 hours after the deadline. It was said that one candidate received 11.5% of the vote.
The precision was remarkable given that the ballots would have to have been delivered and counted within hours. This, of course, is highly unlikely, given that some counties promised to count votes for two weeks after the election, and after a week, 6% of already received ballots had still not been counted.
In addition, several other people in his household also received ballots, but he was the only one who voted. It would have been elementary to have filled in the other ballots and to have voted three times.
But according to the media apologists, others are lying to you when they say that mail-in voting has the potential of massive fraud.
One of the major irritants of modern life is the requirement to deny what is obvious right in front of us.
Mail-in voting is being pushed because it gives an advantage to one political party over another. That’s it, which is bad enough, but then being required to state and perhaps even believe that such a system does not open up the process to more fraud is simply an insult.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
