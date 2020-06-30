COLUMN: The Example of History

Like many of us, I get frustrated listening to some of the words being hurled at police and others trying to do their jobs, while also being overwhelmed by some of the righteous anger that so many hold in their hearts, at the obvious pain of those suffering from so many injustices. These words from Serra remind me there is a goodness in man and the possibilities are infinite, as frustrated as we may get at ourselves and others.

When you read Serra, he talks about the tenderness of God. At times, he could be preaching to the crowds on our streets today as well as to those of us watching on cable news. “Remember this in your heart, and there you will find the Lord, who was knocking on the door and calling: I will speak to his heart. I beg you to let Him in. Do this simply because, in His infinite mercy, He loves you. Remember this in your heart. Because if you know how to taste the sweet voices of the Lord, you will assure yourself of a more rational life and you will resist the voices with which your enemy wants to corrupt you over and over again.”

One of my fears about these past months is that we have become more isolated from the big picture — the opportunity to see things from a vantage point of more than what’s on the news right now. There are lessons to be learned about who we are and who we are meant to be in some of the history that is being targeted by vandals. Even some of the statues the mobs are targeting oddly give me some confidence. Somewhere in our hearts, we know what we want and need. We’re drawn to the good, even if we make a mess of it sometimes when we get there. We eradicate evil, one choice at a time, by love, not by expunging memory. We want to heal, not to live a lie.

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book “A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living.” She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan’s pro-life commission in New York. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.

