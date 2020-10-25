COLUMN: The ends justify the means

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who can come across as a legitimately nasty person, took offense at CNN’s Wolf Blitzer when he dared ask a real question. He actually asked her to defend her delay in approving a new coronavirus relief package.
Pelosi replied with, “You really don’t know what you’re talking about.” When Blitzer presented his sensitivity creds for the less fortunate by saying, “I see them on the street begging for food, begging for money.” Pelosi shot back, “Have you fed them? We feed them. We feed them.”
This interchange sums up why modern politics is so nasty and how politicians and media persons can sleep at night after lying, cheating, and in general acting like thoroughly corrupt, and in many cases, stupid dolts.
The ends justify the means.
You can lie, cheat, defame, destroy careers, attack an opponent’s family, and even put an opponent in jail. Why? Because your ends are so important that any means are justified to achieve them.
“We feed them.”
The politicians’ opponents evidently will not “feed them,” which means the politicians must “fight,” but against whom?
The Democrats have used this gambit for decades. According to this fable, they will “feed them” and their opponents will not. Their opponents are hard-hearted and uncaring. That is obviously not true, but at this point it is almost impossible to find a moderate Democrat who doesn’t believe it.
Democrats’ opponents care only about “the rich,” who, of course, are evil monsters.
But who are “the rich?”
Bankers are giving their money to Joe Biden. Wall Street insiders have donated, so far, about five times more money to Biden’s campaign than to Donald Trump’s.
They seem willing to put their money on their calculation that the Dems do like the rich. In fact, most liberal politicians have made sure they not only associate with the rich but become rich as well.
Demonizing the “rich” is a means to an end.
Against demonstrative evidence, the Democratic rank and file believe their politicians will “feed them.” “Them” being those you should care about if you have “a heart.” That “them” are increasing at almost an exponential rate in Democratic-controlled cities and states apparently goes unnoticed.
Illusion is more satisfying than reality when “the ends” are never achieved but consistently and endlessly portrayed while “the means” become ever nastier and demeaning.
The “ends justify the means” was a communist tenet. Historically, the left has been more likely to employ it because they believe almost everything is political. Traditionally, conservatives did not feel this way. Consequently, more conservative leaders like the two Bush presidents or Mitt Romney now seem wishy-washy.
Trump changed that. He is a nasty New Yorker with an ego and appears to relish a fight. The left responded in horror.
What the Democrats did in the Kavanaugh hearings was business as usual, because Kavanaugh might hinder their ability to “feed them.” What Trump is doing can only be seen as wrong, even evil, because he has adopted his opponents’ means, but apparently has unacceptable “ends.”
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!