COLUMN: The ends justify the means

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who can come across as a legitimately nasty person, took offense at CNN’s Wolf Blitzer when he dared ask a real question. He actually asked her to defend her delay in approving a new coronavirus relief package.

Pelosi replied with, “You really don’t know what you’re talking about.” When Blitzer presented his sensitivity creds for the less fortunate by saying, “I see them on the street begging for food, begging for money.” Pelosi shot back, “Have you fed them? We feed them. We feed them.”

This interchange sums up why modern politics is so nasty and how politicians and media persons can sleep at night after lying, cheating, and in general acting like thoroughly corrupt, and in many cases, stupid dolts.

The ends justify the means.

You can lie, cheat, defame, destroy careers, attack an opponent’s family, and even put an opponent in jail. Why? Because your ends are so important that any means are justified to achieve them.

“We feed them.”

The politicians’ opponents evidently will not “feed them,” which means the politicians must “fight,” but against whom?