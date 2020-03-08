COLUMN: The end of virus is nowhere in sight

In just one, unwelcome week in America, the coronavirus drained $3.6 trillion from the stock market, clipped Apple shareholders for $220 billion, and sent millions of Americans to stores to buy every face mask, surgical glove, and gallon of bleach they could get their now-sanitized hands on.

It’s what we do; we panic first and ask questions later.

Well, it’s now later and questions are rolling in. The biggest, “What’s next?” has no clear answer but most national governments — including ours — have finally seen enough to act.

In their first coordinated move, the world’s central bankers informally agreed to lower target interest rates to stave off what many forecast will be a one-half to one percent, virus-affected slowdown in the global economy.

The high side of that number, one percent, sounds tiny but it’s actually a $900 billion hit on the estimated $90 trillion world economy.

What’s $900 billion in terms of jobs?

It’s hard to calculate on a global scale but in 2017, Georgetown University estimated that a $1 trillion infrastructure-spending plan for the U.S. would create 11 million jobs. As such, it’s a safe bet that a $900 billion hit to worldwide growth would eliminate at least as many jobs.