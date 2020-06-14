COLUMN: The divided states of America

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some observers see the Black Lives Matter movement as a tidal wave washing away America’s original sin, slavery, and the systemic racism it fostered for more than 400 years.

Maybe, but as the last 75 years of the American civil rights movement has proven time and again — often in blood — rooting out hatred requires more than water or promises. It demands a true change of heart from America’s people and its government.

Right now, however, our deeply divided government and even more divided people can’t agree on what news is “fake” let alone how to fight a deadly pandemic or eliminate the equally deadly blight of bigotry.

How deep is our divide? Ridiculously deep.

For example, according to survey data cited in the June 9 Wall Street Journal, “Those who say they always wear a face mask in public settings said they support Joe Biden, the Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee, over Mr. Trump, 66% to 26%. Those who never or rarely wear a face mask back Mr. Trump 83% to 7%.”

The stark difference may partly explain why the U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 deaths. As of Wednesday, the viral killer has claimed 114,000 Americans in less than four months and, if experts are correct, likely will kill another 50,000 to 60,000 by Election Day, Nov. 3.