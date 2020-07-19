COLUMN: The ‘Chinese century’ looks more like the ‘Chinese decade’

Part of the answer he offers comes from a “Chinese analyst with affiliations to the government” who told the Wall Street Journal, “‘You can’t keep asking us to buy your stuff and at the same time keep beating up on us. That’s not how it works.’”

Worse, Lehner writes, China’s “heavy-handedness” in Hong Kong “suggests the Chinese Communist Party has given up on acquiring Taiwan through peaceful persuasion.” That means “China’s only way of winning back Taiwan, which it clearly wants to do, is by force.”

Such an aggressive act by China would be an unfathomable disaster for the U.S., the Trump administration, and China’s biggest, happiest grocers, American farmers and ranchers.

“I hope my pessimism proves unwarranted,” concludes the seasoned editor, and “I don’t know many China experts [that] share it.” But, he adds ominously, “I know some do.”

The next day, July 11, New York Times columnist Ross Douthat not only tackled China’s new taste for regional bullying, he also chastised U.S. presidents past and present for their “active collaboration” with “China’s ruling party” wherein China “reaped the benefits of globalization without paying the cost.”