COLUMN: The changing geography of farming, food

Geography isn’t static. Rivers change course, mountains erode, and islands disappear under rising seas.

The geography of farming and food changes, too. For example, 180 years ago my home county was the castor bean and castor oil capital of the U.S. Both titles, however, slipped into irrelevance as a new resource, crude oil, rose to dominate the lubricant business. Today, fewer and fewer Americans have ever heard of castor beans or castor oil.

Those long-forgotten twins seem to have a modern equivalent. Total U.S. wheat acres peaked at 88 million in 1981. Last year, the most recently completed reporting year, total U.S. wheat acres were about one-half of that, or 45.6 million acres.

In its just-published “Agricultural Projections to 2029,” however, the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts wheat’s decades-long slide will stabilize between 45 million and 46.5 million acres in the coming decade. That estimate also comes with a warning: “U.S. [wheat] export growth is tempered by sustained price competition from Russia, Ukraine, and the European Union.”

Translation: After 40 years of falling U.S. wheat plantings and, now, fast-rising international competition for exports, don’t bet on our forecast.