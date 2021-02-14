COLUMN: The best way to start is to start

(Until recently, anyway, when several meatpackers, Tyson included, agreed to settle civil lawsuits filed by meat buyers who alleged some packers engaged in market manipulation that drove up buyers’ costs.)

Which brings us, again, to calls for the Biden administration to break up highly integrated and concentrated ag sectors like meatpacking.

How?

There is no definitive plan, but you can bet the packers will fight in the courts and Congress to prevent one chicken leg or a single pig’s ear to be taken from them without legal cause.

And rightly so. We may dislike or even hate Big Meat, but slicing them up looks like a very, very long shot indeed.

A better investment of time and talent is for the federal and state governments to shower their favoritism — grants, low interest loans, waived meat inspection fees, zoning assistance, and the like — to foster new, smaller, community-based competitors into the meat game.

For this to work, however, will take time. Remember, it took the Big Boys decades to get where they are today so it will take years before the field tilts anywhere near level again.

But the best way to start is to start: Hearings should focus on the future, not the past.

The Farm and Food File is published weekly through the U.S. and Canada. Source material and contact information are posted at www.farmandfoodfile.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0